Who’s The Richest Gojira Member?

Gojira has grown from an underground band to a globally recognized act. With their success, fans often wonder — who is the richest member of Gojira? Let’s see.

How Much Is Gojira Worth?

As of 2025, the total estimated net worth of Gojira is $46.2 million. The band members make most of their money from touring and merchandise sales, as album sales alone don’t bring in much profit.

They are one of the most well-known metal bands today, but financial struggles were a reality in their earlier years. In 2012, frontman Joe Duplantier revealed that he was waiting for an advance from the label just to get by. He also explained that record sales mainly covered production costs and that touring was the only way to make a living.

Now, things are different. The band members built a solid financial foundation, but there are differences in their individual net worths.

Joe Duplantier – $13 Million (Richest Member)

Joe Duplantier, Gojira’s vocalist and rhythm guitarist, is the wealthiest member of the band, with an estimated net worth of $13 million.

He’s lived in Brooklyn, New York, for years with his wife, daughter, and son (born in 2014). In 2012, he spoke about the struggles of buying a house or a car due to the unstable income of a musician. His financial situation is much stronger today.

Mario Duplantier – $12 Million

Drummer Mario Duplantier follows closely behind, with a net worth of $12 million. He currently lives in Biarritz, France, and holds dual citizenship in both France and the United States.

Christian Andreu – $11 Million

Gojira’s lead guitarist, Christian Andreu, has an estimated net worth of $11 million. Unlike the Duplantier brothers, he prefers a more nature-focused lifestyle. He spends time gardening and fishing near his home on the southwest coast of France, close to San Sebastián, Spain.

Jean-Michel Labadie – $10 Million

Bassist Jean-Michel Labadie has an estimated net worth of $10 million. This makes him the least wealthy member of Gojira. But with a steady income from touring and merchandise sales, he remains financially stable.

Joe Duplantier is currently the richest member of Gojira, followed by Mario Duplantier, Christian Andreu, and Jean-Michel Labadie.

Gojira has reached new heights in recent years. In 2024, they became the first heavy metal band to perform at an Olympic opening ceremony, playing at the Paris Summer Olympics. The band continues to grow, and their net worth will likely change as they keep touring and releasing new music.