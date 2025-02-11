Who Inherited Alexi Laiho’s Fortune?

Alexi Laiho became a global metal icon as the frontman of Children of Bodom, known for his aggressive guitar work and sharp songwriting on records like ‘Hatebreeder’ and ‘Follow the Reaper.’ But after his death, a legal dispute among those closest to him cast a shadow over his legacy, turning his passing into a contested battle rather than a moment of remembrance.

The Guitarist’s Untimely Death

Laiho passed away on December 29, 2020, at his home in Helsinki. The news was not made public until January 4, 2021, when his official social media accounts announced his death, citing ‘long-term health issues’ without specifying further details.

The situation became clearer later when his widow, Kimberly Goss, shared that Laiho had died from alcohol-induced degeneration of the liver and pancreas connective tissue. Toxicology reports indicated the presence of painkillers, opioids, and insomnia medication in his system—a fatal cocktail that underlined years of substance abuse struggles.

There had been signs of decline long before his death. In 2019, Laiho openly admitted to grappling with alcohol problems, yet his bandmates noted he never fully stopped drinking. His condition worsened in 2020. After returning from Australia, where he had spent time with his partner Kelli Wright, his health had visibly got worse. His ability to play guitar suffered, and his physical state had declined so drastically that those around him feared the worst.

The Legal Battle Over His Estate

Laiho’s passing sparked a legal battle between his sister, Anna Laiho, and his legal spouse, Kimberly Goss. Laiho and Goss had married in 2002 but never finalized their divorce, meaning she remained his legal widow under Finnish law. This status granted her control over his estate, despite Laiho’s long-term relationship with Australian publicist Kelli Wright, who claimed they had married in 2017—a union unrecognized by the country.

By mid-2021, tensions arose over the handling of Laiho’s remains. Goss stated that the guitarist’s family barred her from attending his funeral. In response, she refused to release his ashes, preventing them from being laid to rest. Laiho’s sister publicly condemned Goss, calling her a ‘monster’ in a social media post, while she defended herself, asserting that she was simply fighting for the right to say a final goodbye.

What Was The Result?

After nearly a year of disputes, Laiho’s ashes were finally buried on December 8, 2021. However, the legal battle over his estate did not end there with Goss continuing to challenge the validity of Laiho’s will.

Currently, Laiho’s estate is overseen by his sister, Anna, who has since collaborated with former Children of Bodom members Henkka Seppälä, Janne Wirman, and Jaska Raatikainen. In 2022, they came together for a photo exhibition at the Espoo Cultural Centre, celebrating the band’s history.