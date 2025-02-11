Cannibal Corpse vs. Gen Z: The Controversy That Almost Got Them Canceled

When it comes to death metal, even the name might upset many non-metal listeners. In this case, Cannibal Corpse became the victim of Gen Z.

The controversy started when a user on X mentioned the electropunk band Mindless Self Indulgence and their lyrics from the song, ‘Panty Shot.’ The user wrote, “Separate the art from the artist,” but pointing out that this is the “art.”

"separate the art from the artist" but this is the ""art"" pic.twitter.com/Py46B6UIC0 — zooey🦇击 (@zoeemustdie) August 3, 2024

How Cannibal Corpse Got Involved

Cannibal Corpse got involved when someone in the thread shared the lyrics to ‘Necropedophile‘ with the comment, “Wait till they see this one.” The song’s lyrics, as the name suggests, are about having ‘sexual relationship’ with the dead.

Some criticized the band’s lyrics, while others defended them, explaining death metal and how it is different from Mindless Self Indulgence.

“This mf and anyone who listens to him should be shot dead execution style i do not want to share the society with mentally ill freaks,” one person wrote about the song.

However, some defended both the band and the frontman Corpsegrinder. Gen Z discovering Cannibal Corpse and trying to cancel them is hilarious. Meanwhile Corpsegrinder is out here playing claw machine games and donating the stuffed animals to kids in need,” they said, sharing photos of him doing just that.

One even said metal culture was dying because of these people trying to cancel the band for the lyrics written ‘before they were born.’

Wait till they see this one pic.twitter.com/voNKRdrArG — Alpha (@A1phaMK) August 4, 2024

Gen Z discovering Cannibal Corpse and trying to cancel them is hilarious. Meanwhile Corpsegrinder is out here playing claw machine games and donating the stuffed animals to kids in need. pic.twitter.com/Kvs0NRu9g0 — Mad Matt (@_ExMortis) August 7, 2024

Gen Z scene kids trying to cancel Cannibal Corpse for lyrics written before they were born is the reason why metal is dying as a culture — Tommy Vext (@TVext) August 7, 2024

Paul Mazurkiewicz’s Defense

Drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz had previously talked about the backlash they received for similar issues. He defended the band, the lyrics and the artwork. “For us, we just do our thing, I guess to defend Cannibal Corpse’s violent lyrics and artwork. We don’t even really think about any of these issues or the mentality of that. I don’t know. We just write our songs. Some have a little bit more brutality, I guess, towards women. It doesn’t seem to be a lot more in the newer albums than the older stuff.”

He added, “But I don’t know… I think girls know what they’re getting into, if they’re going [to a death metal concert]. If you’re a female into death metal, you know the mentality of the music and what it’s about and all that. So I would think most girls that are going to see death metal are into it and not just gonna go to do something and then go and be offended because whatever something about women is going on here. I think it seems like a lot of it’s just an overreaction and blown out of proportion, maybe, a litte bit. I just wanna play death metal.”

Mazurkiewicz said he writes intense lyrics, but they don’t reflect his personal beliefs.