Fenriz And Nocturno Culto’s Net Worth: How Rich Is Darkthrone Today?

Formed in 1986 in Norway, Darkthrone released a string of influential albums, including ‘Under a Funeral Moon’ and ‘Transilvanian Hunger,’ both of which cemented their reputation as pioneers of black metal. Their decision to record with minimal production and primitive sound techniques made them stand apart. They refused to perform live, dismissing mainstream recognition and maintaining a fiercely independent stance.

That approach, of course, gave the band an underground presence in the metal scene. As members Fenriz and Nocturno Culto kept a low profile, questions arose about how much they possibly made during their four-decade career.

Darkthrone’s Modest Success

Despite their dislike for commercial success, Darkthrone’s albums have consistently sold well among metal enthusiasts. Albums such as ‘Arctic Thunder’ and ‘Eternal Hails’ have charted in multiple countries, proving their staying power in the metal scene. In the U.S., ‘Arctic Thunder‘ reached number 8, an impressive feat for a band that deliberately avoids mainstream promotion. Their latest release, ‘It Beckons Us All,’ peaked at No. 4 in the U.K. Rock and Metal charts.

Darkthrone’s earlier albums have also become collector’s items. The original pressings of ‘Transilvanian Hunger’ are particularly sought after, with some copies selling for over $1,300 on collector markets (Discogs via Metal Injection). Their discography has been reissued multiple times, with special editions and vinyl releases consistently selling out. While they may not boast massive mainstream sales, their loyal fanbase ensure that their music remains relevant.

Fenriz: The Guardian Of The Underground

Gylve ‘Fenriz’ Nagell, as the drummer and primary lyricist for Darkthrone, has been instrumental in shaping the band’s aesthetic and philosophy. Beyond the band, Fenriz has been involved in several side projects, each reflecting different musical influences. Isengard, for example, explored folk and Viking metal themes, while Neptune Towers delved into dark and progressive electronic music. He also played drums for the doom metal band Valhall and co-founded the folk metal project Storm with Satyricon’s Sigurd ‘Satyr’ Wongraven.

In addition to his musical efforts, Fenriz has been an outspoken advocate for underground metal, constantly promoting lesser-known bands through his radio show ‘Radio Fenriz’ and curated playlists. He has also contributed articles and reviews for metal magazines.

Nocturno Culto: The Voice And Riffmaster Of Darkthrone

Nocturno Culto joined Darkthrone in 1988, taking on the role of vocalist and lead guitarist. His raw, cold vocal style became one of the defining elements of the band’s sound and his guitar work became crucial to their distinctive approach.

Outside of Darkthrone, Nocturno Culto has been involved in various projects. He worked with the band Sarke, a black/thrash metal project that allowed him to explore a slightly different sonic approach while still maintaining his signature sound. He also released a solo project, ‘Gift of Gods,’ in which he performed all instruments, showcasing his musical versatility. Despite his status in the metal world, Nocturno Culto leads a relatively low-key life and works as a teacher in Norway.

The Band’s Overall Net Worth

Estimates suggest that the band’s net worth is around $2-3 million despite the lack of live shows and massive sales. The result is actually where the band members want it to be. Culto once revealed that offers for stage shows kept coming their way but they turned them down.

“We have said no to being wealthy for years and years. I believe Darkthrone is kind of isolated in many areas, but we like it that way. We don’t see ourselves as something else other than ordinary men with a passion for music. So stage, touring and personal attention is not what we seek, but what we want to leave behind [is full-length albums],” he explained.

Darkthrone’s final concert took place at A Night of Unholy Black Metal in a sold-out Rockefeller in Oslo.