Brian Wheat, Chris Holmes, and Tommy Skeoch are putting finishing touches on a new T3rmiNaL album in a New York studio, with the record set to arrive in early next year. Wheat posted a photo of the three musicians together and shared the update on Instagram.

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The post showed the band members working on the project and indicated they are in the final stages of completing the record before its release.

“Chris Holmes, Tommy Skeoch (Official) and Brian Wheat in New York,” Wheat wrote in the caption. “Putting some finishing touches on the upcoming new T3rmiNaL record coming out early next year… We’re very excited!!”

The three musicians are moving forward with their work together following Holmes’ health challenges in recent years. Holmes previously spoke about the support he received during a difficult period. “I would like to take this moment to thank everybody… I’d like to thank everybody who’s donated to my GoFundMe very, very, very much,” he said. “It’s helped me. It’s actually given me a prolonged lease on life, ’cause it’s helped me through my cancer thing.”

The new T3rmiNaL album is expected to arrive early next year.

T3rmiNaL began nearly four years before 2026 when Brian Wheat and Chris Holmes met aboard the Monsters of Rock Cruise and started discussing the idea of forming a new band. Wheat then invited Holmes to visit him in Italy to continue the conversations. Wheat had also recently reconnected with Tommy Skeoch after more than 17 years apart due to a previous conflict between them.

Skeoch had left Tesla in 2006 to receive treatment for substance-abuse issues. When Wheat announced T3rmiNaL’s formation in September 2025, he made clear he was not abandoning his original band. The formation of T3rmiNaL marked a significant turning point in the relationships among the three musicians.

Holmes faced serious health challenges that led to the creation of a crowdfunding campaign to help cover medical costs. He was successfully treated for throat and neck cancer in 2022 after fans rallied to support him. In February 2025, Holmes was diagnosed with prostate cancer following an incidental finding on a full-body scan during a routine follow-up. His wife and manager, Catherine Savean Holmes, launched a GoFundMe campaign aiming to raise 50,000 euros (approximately $57,000) to help cover medication, medical exams and transport costs for his treatment in France, where he has lived since 2014.