Chris Motionless Clears the Air on Rockville Controversy

Chris Motionless recently responded to false rumors about his band, Motionless In White, in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The clarification followed Rockville’s removal of a post about the band from their social media, which sparked speculation among fans. One fan on X wrote, “Motionless In White backed out of Rockville!” To this, Chris Motionless replied, “No, we didn’t, and ours is not the only post that they took down.”

He went on to say, “I am begging you guys to simply just ask me or look for an official announcement when it comes to these types of things. Please stop spreading false info based on assumptions when you have the resources to clarify.”

The frontman emphasized the importance of verifying information directly with the band before sharing unconfirmed reports online.

According to Rock Sound, Motionless In White have announced their 2025 Apocalypse Fest, set for November 13 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The event will feature the band performing their sophomore album Infamous in its entirety for the first time.

Chris Motionless also noted that the band is being especially deliberate with their next album, explaining that it’s taking longer than usual because they don’t want to rush the process. He described the upcoming record as spanning a “spectrum of heavy to light and everywhere in between,” suggesting a wide range of sounds and tones.

In early 2025, the band’s live performances earned widespread acclaim, with The Guardian praising their UK show for its “stadium-level” production, theatrical elements, and Chris Cerulli’s powerful vocal presence.

Additionally, Motionless In White have been confirmed as a supporting act for Bring Me The Horizon’s extended U.S. tour running into 2026.