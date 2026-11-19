David Ellefson has explained that when he and Marty Friedman perform together, fans should not request Megadeth songs because Friedman has moved on from that part of his career. Ellefson spoke about the topic during an interview with Thunder Underground.

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The bassist was asked about an upcoming Metal Allegiance show and whether it would be the first time he and Friedman shared a stage together. Ellefson clarified that this would not be their first time performing together and explained why he now actively discourages fans from pushing for Megadeth material when the two musicians get together.

Question: “Well, final question for you. I saw just I think it was today or yesterday that Metal Allegiance show was announced. And will this will this be the first time that you and Marty Friedman are on stage together?”

“No, it’s not actually,” Ellefson said. “In fact, Marty’s band opened for Metal Allegiance probably 10 years ago. We played at the Grove. His band opened for us. He came on stage.”

“You know, Marty’s a little particular. He doesn’t necessarily want us to me and him to play Megadeth songs together because, you know, it just starts this whole conversation about, oh, let’s drink David and Marty B, you know,” Ellefson continued. “And he moved on from Megadeth long before I did, you know. He moved on from it back in what, you know, 2001, right?”

“So he’s far departed from it. He’s since obviously joined Dave on stage and played some songs and that was at his discretion and that’s his choice. But when he and I get together, you know, Marty and I are good friends and we’ve remained good friends and we’ve had this discussion because people say, ‘Hey, you want to play together on something?'”

“And you know, Marty’s just very, you know, he’s got his own chapter of now his own new chapter of musical life. And so when we get together, it’s funny, 10 years ago at the Grove, ironically, we got together and I think we played a Metallica song. We played Seek and Destroy, which is great because Marty and I are both big Metallica fans, you know?” he added. “So we had fun playing a Metallica song. It was the encore. It was like, you know, everybody get together and play a song and it was that one.”

“And then last year or two years ago, Marty was there and we played Dissident Aggressor, a Judas Priest song. We played that together. Marty and I have talked about and I tell people I say, ‘Listen, if me and Marty are going to play together, please don’t try to force us together to play Megadeath songs.’ Please don’t ask him, ‘Hey, can you come out and play Tornado Souls?’ Just leave the guy alone, man? You know what I mean?”

“So, I run interference for Marty now,” Ellefson explained. “You know what I mean? I get ahead of it and I’m just like, ‘Look, Marty wants to jam.’ He’s a he’s a great player. We have shared the same record collection, me and Marty and you know Sabbath and Kiss and Priest and all this stuff. It’s like let’s get together and do that. Let’s feel because that and that’s the spirit of Metal Allegiance, you know.”

“It’s like we’re all guys who kind of grew up with the same record collection. Even Mike Portnoy, who’s known as a you know Prague player with Dream Theater, he’s like you said he goes, ‘Where else am I going to get to play Merciful Fade and Judas Priest and Accept and you know Iron Maiden songs?’ You know, he doesn’t have an outlet for that. So for him, Metal Allegiance became this little lane over here that he could that he could get out his inner metalhead.”

Ellefson made these comments as Metal Allegiance shows were being announced. His point reflects a broader philosophy behind the project, which brings together metal musicians to celebrate their shared influences rather than focus on any single band’s catalog.

Friedman has taken significant steps to build a career beyond his time with Megadeth. He announced his departure from the band in December 1999 and played his final show with them in January 2000. After relocating to Japan in 2003, he became a prominent figure in both music and entertainment, releasing 15 solo albums including “Drama” in 2024.

Friedman made two guest appearances with Megadeth in 2023, over two decades after leaving the band. He performed at the Budokan in Tokyo in February 2023 and at the Wacken Open Air festival in Germany in August 2023, playing songs such as “Countdown to Extinction”, “Tornado of Souls” and “Symphony of Destruction”. According to Ellefson, these performances represented Friedman’s choice to participate, but the guitarist has not indicated interest in a full reunion with the band.

Metal Allegiance was founded in 2014 by bassist and producer Mark Menghi with a straightforward purpose: bring musicians together to jam on classic metal songs and honour the shared influences that shaped them. The collective released its self-titled debut album in 2015 and has featured rotating lineups of prominent metal musicians performing original songs alongside carefully selected covers.

The spirit of Metal Allegiance, as Ellefson describes it, centers on musicians coming together around their common record collection and musical roots rather than promoting any single band’s material. This approach allows artists like Portnoy, known for his work with Dream Theater, to explore influences they cannot explore in their primary projects. The project has become a space where metal musicians can celebrate the broader history of the genre and the artists who inspired their careers.