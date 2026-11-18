Nita Strauss has drawn parallels between the demands of touring and parenting, saying her experience as a musician has prepared her well for motherhood. The Alice Cooper guitarist made the comments in an interview with Louder Sound.

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Strauss rejected the idea that women in the music industry must choose between family and career. She discussed how her work as a touring musician has equipped her for the challenges of raising a newborn.

“Being a touring musician really sets you up well for having a baby and being in the newborn trenches,” Strauss said. “We’ve been that same kind of dog tired, where you have to get up for lobby call, get on stage, put on a brave face when you’ve just flown 30 hours to Australia and it’s 4:00 in the morning your time, but it’s showtime there. It just sets you up well for a 2:00 AM wake-up with the baby.”

Strauss addressed the negative reactions she received when she announced her pregnancy on social media. “I think that women are made to feel that if you take your foot off the gas for a second, then your life is over, your career is over, and you may as well just go be a mom,” she explained. “I got so many comments like that on social media when I announced I was pregnant – ‘See you later, body, goodbye’, and ‘what a waste that she’s going to go be a mom now’. What an insane concept.”

She argued that the experience should not differ significantly between male and female musicians. “I don’t think it needs to be all that different for a guy in a band to have a baby versus a woman in a band. Yeah, biologically it’s different, but in terms of coming back [to work], we should normalise it and show women that there’s more than one way to have a family and have a career. Motherhood doesn’t make you less ambitious. It just gives your ambition a different perspective and a bigger purpose.”

Strauss acknowledged that she does not have all the answers about how motherhood and touring will work together. “I don’t know everything. I don’t know how it’s going to work, I don’t know how every logistical thing is going to happen, but I know that we love this boy. We will always pay attention to him and put his needs first.”

She added her vision for her child’s future. “As long as we’re doing that, whether it’s on a tour bus, whether it’s on a bandwagon, whether it’s on a plane, whether it’s at home, as long as we keep that consistent, I think he’ll have a wonderful, full, enriching, fulfilling, fun life.”

Strauss made these remarks as she balances her role as a guitarist with the Alice Cooper touring band and her new life as a mother. Her comments challenge assumptions about women in rock and metal music choosing between family and career.

Strauss and her husband Josh Villalta welcomed their first child, son Maxwell James Villalta, on May 28, 2026. She announced her pregnancy publicly on April 13 that year, after the couple revealed they were expecting in January.

In April 2026, Alice Cooper announced that 22-year-old guitarist Anna Cara would be filling in for Strauss on tour while she took maternity leave from live performance. Strauss has been a member of Alice Cooper’s band since 2014, when she replaced Orianthi. She briefly stepped away in 2022 to join pop star Demi Lovato’s touring band before returning to Cooper’s group in 2023, and has also played halftime shows in her role as the LA Rams’ in-house guitarist.

The negative responses Strauss received online reflect a broader challenge faced by female musicians in rock and metal. Many women in the industry face what is sometimes called a “motherhood penalty,” as the still male-dominated music world has not always made space for traditional family life. This dynamic means that motherhood announcements can become controversial rather than celebratory for women performers, and few female rock and metal musicians are visible as either expectant or already parents.

By speaking openly about her experience, Strauss is working to shift attitudes in an industry where women often feel pressured to choose between their careers and families. Her vision of balancing touring with consistent, attentive parenting offers a model that challenges the assumption that women must leave music to become mothers.