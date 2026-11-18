Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament expressed hope that Abe Laboriel Jr. could become the band’s new drummer, speaking on Lipps Service With Scott Lipps.

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Ament discussed where the search for a new drummer stands and what the band’s plans are for the coming year. He also described his experience playing with Laboriel Jr. and explained why the band has not pursued other candidates.

“At the first of the year, we’re gonna have a big-boy conversation about what we’re doing next year, ’cause we all wanna play some shows next year,” Ament said. “So, hopefully by then — I mean, hopefully it’s Abe. Abe has to sort of figure out what his schedule is.”

“But it was so fun to play with him, and it was so completely different for me. I’m really trying to understand his tendencies and sort of how he enters and exits fills is, like, different than any drummer I’ve ever played with. There’s a push and pull. There’s so much power. Entering a fill, he’s back, and then the fill pushes forward, and then at the end of the fill, it gets really back again. Man, once I figured that out, I was, like, ‘Oh, this is so fun, man. There’s so much power in this.'”

Ament addressed whether Pearl Jam had considered other drummers for the role.

“No, no, no. I saw those shows [Abe played with Eddie], so I was, like… And I’d seen him play with Paul a few times, so I sort of… There’s a real [John] Bonham quality to the way that he plays.”

“So, there’s a part that I think about, like, man, if it did work out with Abe and we could make a record with him, it could be f*cking amazing.”

The band plans to make a final decision about their drummer at the start of the year as they prepare for shows.

Matt Cameron stepped down from Pearl Jam in July 2025 after 27 years with the band. He cited the band’s marathon three-hour shows and constant touring schedule as reasons for his departure, and said he wanted to focus on different musical projects and pursue his own artistic interests.

Pearl Jam returned to perform in September 2026 at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Fest, their first show since Cameron left. They played with Abe Laboriel Jr., who has been Paul McCartney’s drummer since 2001, behind the kit. Laboriel Jr. had previously played drums on Vedder’s 2022 solo album “Earthling” and performed with his solo band. The band rehearsed with Laboriel Jr. for more than a week in Seattle and then for a shorter period in Los Angeles before the festival dates.

Vedder thanked Paul McCartney for allowing Pearl Jam to use his longtime drummer, saying “we owe you big time”. Following Cameron’s departure, Pearl Jam did not audition any other drummers beyond Laboriel Jr. Ament called him an incredible drummer, and the band wanted to play shows in 2027 without being in any massive rush to find a permanent replacement.