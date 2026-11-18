Geddy Lee defended Rush’s decision to hire drummer Anika Nilles for the band’s comeback tour, dismissing online criticism that characterized the hiring as part of a ‘woke agenda,’ in an interview with The Telegraph.

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Lee was asked about critics who objected to the choice of Nilles following Neil Peart’s death. He dismissed their concerns and explained the band’s reasoning behind the hiring.

“I ignore them,” Lee said. “They’re moronic assertions. We chose Anika because she’s brilliant.”

Lee went on to describe a broader problem with online criticism. “We live in a time of empowered idiots, and they’re all over social media. The quickest way to an unhappy life is to pay too much attention to them.”

When asked to clarify whether Rush had a woke agenda, Lee said: “Definitely not. I wasn’t aware that we had any kind of agenda.”

The comments were made as Rush prepared to return to touring with Nilles as the band’s new drummer.

Neil Peart passed away in 2020, and Rush returned to live performance on June 8, 2026, at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum with Nilles on drums. Peart’s widow, Carrie Nuttall-Peart, and daughter Olivia fully endorsed the tour. This was the same venue where Rush played their last show with Peart in August 2015.

Lee’s bass tech, John McIntosh, had worked with Nilles and recommended her to Lee. Geddy Lee then brought Anika to Canada for an audition, which lasted five days in Toronto in spring 2026. Nilles was selected from that process. Her background outside the traditional progressive-rock sphere offered a useful degree of separation from Rush’s past, which the duo welcomed.

The trio rehearsed 35 songs from Rush’s catalog in preparation for the tour. When preparing to play “Tom Sawyer” for the first time, Nilles expressed doubt about whether she wanted to play the song. Before her first performance, Nilles received a supportive message from Peart’s widow, Carrie Nuttall, that left her feeling “really energized and relieved”.

In their first show on June 8, 2026, in Los Angeles, Nilles delivered strong performances on drums throughout the set. As the band performed “Bravado,” a Peart tribute prefaced with interview audio from the drummer, fans were driven to tears.