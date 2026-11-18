Slayer co-founder Kerry King has released the lead single “My War” from his second solo album, “The End of All Gods.” King announced the news on Instagram.

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The album features a lineup of notable musicians. Lead vocals come from Mark Osegueda of Death Angel, while Phil Demmel from Machine Head handles guitar duties. Kyle Sanders of Hellyeah plays bass, and Paul Bostaph, Slayer’s drummer, provides percussion. The album is set for release on February 12, 2027.

King wrote on the platform: “‘My War’ is streaming everywhere NOW! Save it to your playlist and watch the full music video on YouTube!”

The single marks the first taste of King’s upcoming solo record.

King’s debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, came out in 2024. His solo work has been his main creative focus while Slayer remains only partially active, playing a small number of shows each year as a recording entity that is finished. The End of All Gods was recorded with producer Josh Wilbur at NRG Studios North Hollywood and Total Access in Redondo Beach, bringing together the same team King worked with on his first solo record.

The album opens with a Spanish-language monologue from WWE star Damian Priest, King’s longtime friend. The monologue sets up lyrical themes that appear throughout the record. King’s band will tour in support of the album as special guests on Megadeth’s 2027 North American tour, which begins on May 14 in Albuquerque.