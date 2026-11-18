Regina Banali expressed confidence that Quiet Riot will continue with new singer John Torra leading the band after current members age out, speaking on The Hair Metal Guru. Dee Snider later responded on X with his own view on the band’s future.

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The discussion centered on what will happen to Quiet Riot when Rudy Sarzo, the band’s bassist, eventually leaves. Snider had suggested that the band’s time would end once Sarzo departed from the lineup.

Question: “So, you got Rudy back in the band. You got the perfect singer, John Torra. Everybody’s going wild for Quiet Riot. What is the future? And I’ll just be straight up that I think everybody, you know, people say, ‘Well, when Rudy’s 75, when he leaves, that’ll be the end of it.’ And I said, ‘I don’t think so.'”

“So, Dee Snider can suck it [laughs],” Regina Banali said. “And you can make that the headline. Dee Snider suck it.”

“Quiet Riot will go on and John Torra will lead it for I think he will be leading this band after all of us old people are gone,” she continued. “I think he will be going strong.”

“He was born for this,” Banali added. “And people want to go and have fun and like why not life is short. If people want to bang their heads, let them. As long as people want to bang their heads, we will be there to spur it on.”

Snider responded later with his perspective on the band’s name and ownership. Writing on X, he stated, “Oh, I told her she can’t use the Quiet Riot name if Rudy Sarzo leaves. She thinks the name is her retirement.”

“Here’s an idea: She’s a talented filmmaker,” Snider wrote. “Why not create her own art and make money off that. Even a sequel of the Quiet Riot doc she directed would be acceptable. It is GREAT (and I told her so to her face)!”

He added a comparison to his own band’s approach. “My wife has dignity and pride. And real talent. She’d rather die than take the Twisted Sister name and turn it into to a tribute act for money. (Of course when Jay Jay and Eddie actively working the band this isn’t even a consideration, but hypothetically…)”

The exchange reflects disagreement over the rights to use the Quiet Riot name and what will happen to the band after longtime members step away.

Banali has been a central figure in Quiet Riot’s recent changes. She directed and produced the feature-length documentary Quiet Riot – Well Now You’re Here, There’s No Way Back about the hard rock band. After her husband, Quiet Riot drummer and manager Frankie Banali, died of pancreatic cancer on August 20, 2020, she assumed leadership of Quiet Riot and has managed the band’s affairs and restructured operations.

John Torra took over as vocalist after Jizzy Pearl departed in July 2026. On September 21, 2026, Quiet Riot announced that the then 23-year-old had been selected as the band’s new lead vocalist. Torra began posting videos on social media of himself performing Quiet Riot songs, and the videos drew significant attention online, with some fans and professional musicians expressing support for him as Pearl’s replacement and citing similarities between his vocal style and that of original Quiet Riot vocalist Kevin DuBrow. Torra made his debut with Quiet Riot on October 1, 2026, at a show at Cherokee Event Center in West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma.

Rudy Sarzo, the classic bassist at the center of the debate about Quiet Riot’s future, re-joined the band in 2021 after Frankie Banali told him he wanted a founding member in the lineup. The current Quiet Riot lineup also includes guitarist Alex Grossi and former Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly. Snider has previously stated that he believes bands should have at least one original member to maintain legitimacy, and he has acknowledged that Sarzo’s presence in Quiet Riot satisfies that standard.