Journey guitarist Neal Schon shared his response to a thought-provoking question on X. A hypothetical scenario about nuclear crisis prompted Schon to choose a poignant Cold War-era classic.

“Sting – Hope you love your children too [‘Russians’ – from Sting’s solo debut album ‘The Dream of the Blue Turtles’],” Schon responded when asked about his final soundtrack choice for an imminent nuclear event.

Sting released ‘Russians’ on his 1985 debut solo album. The song maintains its relevance in discussions about nuclear tensions and global peace.

The enduring impact of this Cold War-era anthem resonates through Schon’s choice. Its powerful message about shared humanity transcends political boundaries.

The Story Behind ‘Russians’

Research by A Promised Land revealed that Sting found inspiration through watching Soviet children’s television broadcasts. This experience led him to recognize the shared human values that exist beyond political divides.

The musical composition showcases sophisticated elements. It features themes from Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev’s ‘Lieutenant Kijé Suite.’ The track also incorporates authentic audio from Soviet news programs and Apollo-Soyuz mission communications.

Contemporary Relevance

Upworthy documented the song’s renewed importance during recent global conflicts. The Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 brought special significance to its message.

Sting chose to re-record the song in response to these events. He used this new version to advocate for peace and mutual understanding while supporting humanitarian causes.