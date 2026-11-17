Sharon and Jack Osbourne have criticized the current Super Bowl halftime show format, calling for rock and metal bands to take the stage instead of the current approach. The comments were made on The Osbournes.

Your taste in news shouldn't be up to an algorithm — choose it yourself on Google! Choose Now

The Osbournes discussed what they see as an overemphasis on dancers and spectacle at the Super Bowl halftime show. They argued that rock acts could appeal to wider audiences and provide a refreshing change to the entertainment formula.

Sharon Osbourne said: “I get fed up with all the dancers. Just get a rock band out there … or Bruno Mars. Bruno Mars is the best, the best. Everybody stands up. I don’t care what genre of music you like, you have to like Bruno Mars.”

She continued: “It’s for everybody, but I think people are fed up of the girl thing and the tits and ass and the sequins and the chick dancing and then 100 dancers come on. ‘Oh, you had 100, I’m gonna have 300.’ It’s like, yeah, really. Let’s get a f*cking rock band up there and go for that genre. It’s like it’s totally wiped out from everybody.”

Jack Osbourne offered his own suggestion about which acts could work. “I would love to see them have a rock/metal blend, like AC/DC, have Guns N’ Roses,” he said.

The Osbournes made these remarks while discussing what they would like to see from future Super Bowl halftime performances. Rock and metal bands have been largely absent from the halftime show in recent years.

The Super Bowl halftime show has not featured a top-billed rock act since The Who performed at Super Bowl XLIV in Miami in 2010. Rock bands were prominent at the beginning of the 21st century, with Aerosmith performing in 2001, U2 in 2002, Sting as a special guest in 2003, and Paul McCartney beginning a six-year run of rock-focused shows in 2005. Since then, the league has turned to R&B, pop and hip-hop performers instead.

Sharon Osbourne comes from a deep background in rock music. In the early 1980s, she took control of her husband Ozzy Osbourne’s career and helped guide him to solo stardom. She has managed many of rock’s biggest acts throughout her career, in addition to work as a reality TV star and judge on X Factor. Ozzy Osbourne passed away in July 2025 after more than four decades of marriage to Sharon.

The Osbournes: The Basement Tapes, a television revival that premiered in 2024, features Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and Kelly watching their original reality TV show and discussing it. The show’s second season release has been delayed following Ozzy’s death. Sharon has announced that Ozzfest will return in 2027 after a nine-year gap since it last took place.

Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2026, with Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin as special guests.