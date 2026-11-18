Ronnie Radke of Falling in Reverse expressed doubt about the legitimacy of the Grammy nomination process after his own exclusion, posting on Instagram about record-breaking nominations in the industry.

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Radke responded to news that Beyoncé had reached 100 Grammy nominations. He questioned whether the achievements announced were genuine.

“Beyoncé makes history with 100 Grammy nominations,” the news headline Radke posted read.

“I don’t care who you are or what you believe, but we can all agree that this is bought and paid for,” Radke wrote on the platform.

Radke’s comments came after his song “Joseph,” which features Corey Taylor and Serj Tankian, reached the top of Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart and accumulated 34 million views on YouTube without Grammy recognition.

“Joseph” was released on September 14, 2026, featuring Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Serj Tankian of System of a Down. The track marked the first recording to feature the two singers together and represented Falling in Reverse’s first new music in over a year.

Falling in Reverse’s fifth album, Popular Monster, came out on August 16, 2024, and was nominated for the 2024 Billboard Music Awards in the category Top Hard Rock Albums. The album had already sold 892,000 copies in the US by February 2025, showing strong commercial performance alongside the band’s collaborative strategy.

Radke has been outspoken about what he perceives as systemic bias in the Grammy nomination process. His latest comments reflect a pattern of criticism directed at the awards system and other acts he believes benefit from it.