Megadeth announced a new North American tour for 2027, but some fans questioned the move on Instagram, noting that it appears to contradict the band’s earlier promise that their farewell tour would be their last series of shows.

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The announcement came as the band revealed tour dates with special guests Anthrax and Kerry King. Fans reacted with skepticism to the news.

The band’s Instagram post stated: “North America it’s your turn! The wait is over. Obey the call. For first access to tickets and VIP packages, join the Cyber Army. Pre-sale begins 11/17 at 10AM local.”

One fan responded with doubt about the commitment. “I thought they were done touring haha. Another band lies about retiring lol,” the fan wrote.

Another fan added more directly: “So, Final Tour wasn’t final tour…”

The announcement marks a new touring cycle for the band following their earlier farewell tour plans.

In August 2025, guitarist and vocalist Dave Mustaine announced that Megadeth’s 2026 album and world tour would be their last. The band released a self-titled album at the beginning of 2026, and Mustaine told Metal Hammer that unlike some of his musical peers, Megadeth would not be returning after that tour. When asked if the band might return, he said “I don’t think so,” adding that Megadeth are a band that “stick to their word.”

Mustaine explained that the decision to retire came from a personal health struggle. Speaking to SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation in 2026, he revealed that Megadeth’s retirement was driven by his battle with Dupuytren’s contracture, a hand condition affecting tissue that over time pulls fingers into a bent condition. “It’s not that I don’t want to stay, it’s that my hands are betraying me,” he told the radio show. He had stressed that his band would not follow the path of fellow hard rock acts such as Slayer and Mötley Crüe by returning to the road after announcing final tours.

The new tour is titled “Outbreak: Vaccination of the Nations” and marks a multi-year, global run that celebrates Megadeth’s more than 40-year career. Produced by Live Nation, the North American leg will include 42 dates starting May 14 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta and more before wrapping September 30 in Spokane, Washington.