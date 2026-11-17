Max Portnoy does not remember his father Mike Portnoy leaving Dream Theater, even though he was old enough at the time to recall other childhood events, he explained in an interview with Drumeo.

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Max was asked whether he remembered what happened after a tour and his father’s departure from the band. He explained that he had discussed the gap in his memory with his family and described his surprise at the blank spot.

Question: “And Max, do you remember like after that tour what that was like? Do you remember your dad leaving the band?”

“No, not at all,” Max Portnoy said. “[laughs] I really I talked to Melody about this like a month or two ago. I’m just like I straight up do not remember at all. And I was like old enough. I was like what 10 years old? 11.”

Mike Portnoy confirmed his son’s age at the time. “You were you were 10 or 11. I was on tour with Avenge Sevenfold when I when I left the Theater. You don’t remember? It’s weird that you could remember tours from when you were like six years old.”

Max said he did have some memories from that period, but not of the departure itself. “It’s kind of crazy. I don’t remember at all. I don’t know. I do I remember you like playing me like a little piece of heaven and being like, ‘Oh, yeah. I’m playing with these guys’ or something like watching Avenge stuff and I was like, ‘Oh, go cool.’ And but I don’t remember you leaving or anything.”

Mike Portnoy shared details about what happened during that time. “Oh, god. I remember I was with you. Not to get too into it, but yeah. I remember you guys were on tour with me right before I left. Cuz you guys spent about a week on tour with me when I was out with Avenge Sevenfold and we had a separate bus and we had you and Melody and and me and Mommy and you you and Melody each brought a friend.”

He continued with more specifics about a meeting with Dream Theater. “I remember you did a bunch of shows on the East Coast and we had a day off after the New Jersey show. We went to New York City and that’s when I met with Dream Theater in New York City and you guys were with me and I went and had the meeting with those guys to let them know that… I well at that time I just wanted a break. I hadn’t decided to leave the band yet, but I told them what I was feeling and what I was hoping for and looking you know hoping that we would agree to. But in any case, you guys were with me when that happened.”

The comments were made during a conversation about Mike Portnoy’s departure from Dream Theater and his time with Avenged Sevenfold. The exchange shows how differently parent and child remember the same period.

Mike Portnoy left Dream Theater in September 2010 while he was on tour with Avenged Sevenfold. He had wanted a break from the band, but after talking with them about his feelings, they decided to continue without him rather than pause, so he chose to leave instead of holding them back. Avenged Sevenfold had brought Portnoy in to record drums for their 2010 album “Nightmare” and to tour, before the band parted ways with him at the end of that year.

Dream Theater brought in Mike Mangini to replace Portnoy in late 2010 through a public audition process. Portnoy stayed away from the band for over a decade, despite wanting to return at first. In 2023, more than thirteen years after his departure, Portnoy reunited with Dream Theater to perform their 40th-anniversary tour in 2024, marking his first time playing with the band since their 2009 Black Clouds & Silver Linings tour.

Max Portnoy has been a drummer since he was three years old and grew up traveling on the road with his father. He formed the progressive metal band Tallah in 2017 with guitarist Derrick Schneider and bassist Andrew Cooper. Max’s connection to music and touring runs deep through his family history with one of rock’s most influential drummers.