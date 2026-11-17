Kathryn Hanneman, widow of Slayer’s late guitarist and co-founder Jeff Hanneman, attended a Slayer concert for the first time in 15 years. She posted about the experience on Instagram.

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Hanneman explained that she felt ready to return to a Slayer show and wanted to hear the music Jeff wrote and the songs the band created together. She also looked forward to reconnecting with bandmates and other fans.

“After 15 years, I finally felt ready to see Slayer live again,” Kathryn Hanneman wrote in her post. “I knew I needed to be there.”

“I wanted to hear the music Jeff wrote that made him the legend he is today and to hear the music/songs they wrote together as a band and to experience it all again as a HUGE fan, and to see the people who are dearest to my heart. To look around and see more than 17,500 fans, it was my pleasure to see you all again! The show was spectacular!!!”

Hanneman also thanked the band members for welcoming her and her guests to the event.

“It was great seeing you again, Kerry King. Thank you for welcoming me, Brian and our friends. I look forward to seeing your band next year! And, Paul Bostaph, thank you and your beautiful wife for your kindness. Great seeing you again as well!!”

She ended her post with thanks to the friends who supported her during the emotional occasion.

“Video taken by my bestie’s husband Chris. Thank you both for supporting me during this emotional time and being there with me! See Kathy Jo, you made it through! I promise, you won’t burn in Hell! ‘Look, they’re right side up! Till they’re not!'”

The concert brought together over 17,500 fans to celebrate Slayer’s legacy and the music created by the band over the years. Hanneman’s return to a Slayer show marked an important moment in her journey honoring her late husband’s work.

Jeff Hanneman co-founded Slayer and wrote many of the band’s most famous songs, including “Raining Blood,” “Mandatory Suicide,” “South Of Heaven,” and “Angel Of Death.” He died of liver failure on May 2, 2011, in Los Angeles. In 2011 he had taken a leave of absence from the band after falling ill from necrotizing fasciitis, a flesh-eating disease.

Slayer disbanded in 2019 after their global farewell tour ended. The band reformed to perform reunion shows beginning in 2024. The current lineup includes guitarist Kerry King, bassist and vocalist Tom Araya, drummer Paul Bostaph, and guitarist Gary Holt. The band said they would not release new music or go on a full-scale tour as they reunite.

The concert where Hanneman attended marked one of Slayer’s comeback performances. Slayer celebrated the 40th anniversary of their 1986 album “Reign In Blood” with sold-out shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on November 13, with full-album performances. These were the band’s first hometown shows in the Los Angeles area in seven years.