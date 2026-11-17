Nikki Sixx has responded to social media posts by Stevie Rachelle from the band Tuff about Vince Neil’s private life, telling X that he would not take the commentary seriously.

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A fan asked Sixx whether he was concerned about other rock musicians posting about band members’ private matters for social media attention. The question specifically mentioned posts about Vince Neil’s recent personal life.

Question: “Is Vince ok? I hate that some of your guys colleagues makes fun of his recent private life stuff. How do you guys usually deal with it? Like: you don’t mind if other rockstars report stuff regarding one of you guys in a nearly mocking way just for likes on the socials?”

“I never saw that. Who was doing the dogging???” Sixx said.

“Sadly, Stevie Rachelle from the band Tuff, you can check on his acc, sir,” the same fan said. “I know he think it’s to report the news but some of us, at least I thought that was a bit off and totally out of place to post mocking the song of you guys, the events and with the drawing too.”

“Awe look who it is. I wouldn’t put any weight into his opinion,” Sixx responded.

He added his assessment of Rachelle’s work: “Well look at his career. Of course he makes a living being a Gossip Girl.”

Sixx made these comments in response to fan questions about how the band handles criticism from other musicians online. His remarks suggest he views Rachelle’s posts as not worthy of serious consideration.

Rachelle founded Metal Sludge, a rock gossip website that launched in 1998. The site features daily news updates and a discussion board where topics about musicians’ private lives are covered without limits. Rachelle has built a reputation for making sharp critical commentary about other rock musicians online.

Vince Neil faced personal difficulties in the months leading up to Sixx’s response. Neil suffered a stroke on Christmas night 2024 and said he had to learn to walk again. In November 2026, Neil’s longtime girlfriend Rain Hannah was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault after striking the Mötley Crüe singer in the neck with a glass plate during an argument at their home in Tennessee. Police determined Hannah was the primary aggressor in the incident.

Tuff is an American glam metal band formed in 1990, with Rachelle as vocalist. The band’s 1991 debut album on Atlantic Records featured the ballad “I Hate Kissing You Goodbye,” whose music video reached number 3 on Dial MTV. Rachelle has stated he was inspired to become a musician after seeing Mötley Crüe perform on their Shout At The Devil tour in 1984.