Quiet Riot bassist Rudy Sarzo explained that the band’s new singer John Torra demonstrated he could handle the vocal demands of the band’s material during a two-day audition, speaking on The Metal Coach.

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Sarzo was asked how the band found Torra after their previous singer left. The bassist said the search for a replacement was complicated by a 90-day notice period, during which the band had to tour with the departing vocalist before Torra could join permanently.

Question: “So, also, you know, you found a new singer recently, an incredible singer, John Torra. How did you find him?”

“Well, what happened was that we found out that our previous singer was leaving when he posted on social media,” Sarzo said. “And of course when we officially that he was leaving the band. Once we found that out, everybody else did too.”

“So every singer that thought that they had a shot started to like send us links and you know how the algorithm is if you’re associated with a brand or something it picks it up and start putting videos even if they’re not sending it to you it just got starts coming through your algorithm. That’s what happened with John but the tricky part personally was that we had a 90-day notice from our previous singer. So, it meant that we were going to be touring with him for the whole summer before a new singer would come in.”

“And I’m one of those guys who likes to go through one door at a time. If I’m gonna be on stage with somebody for 90 days, that’s my singer, right? You know, right? Because I have to be part of that presentation. We go we go on stage with somebody and we go, this is our singer and we’re going to have to have some sort of chemistry, right? And relationship on stage, you know, a presentation. That’s what people are there for, to witness that.”

Sarzo continued, “And so it was very challenging because towards the middle of the of that 90-day term is when it was decided to bring John Torra in to do an audition. We knew he could sing. That wasn’t the issue. But we wanted to know if you could sing at the range that Quiet Riot songs are the vocals, right? The whole set, which is like 90 minutes. Multiple shows. We needed to know that.”

“So he came in and I would say just by the third song of the first set that we did, I knew that he was the guy. I could tell. And then once we p we did two days of auditions, so he did four sets in two days, we were certain that he was going to be the perfect guy to come in,” Sarzo concluded.

The comments were made during Torra’s audition process to become Quiet Riot’s new lead singer. Sarzo’s assessment came after the bassist put the candidate through a rigorous test of his vocal abilities.

The audition process followed an open call from Quiet Riot for a new vocalist. Torra, a 23-year-old from Long Island, stood out among more than 700 submissions. He had attracted attention online by posting videos of himself performing Quiet Riot songs, with some fans and musicians expressing support for him as a replacement and noting similarities between his vocal style and that of original Quiet Riot vocalist Kevin DuBrow.

On September 21, 2026, Quiet Riot announced that Torra had been selected as the band’s new lead vocalist. The band’s manager, Regina Banali, said Torra brought “an authentic sound that brings our material to life the way it’s meant to be heard.” The intensive rehearsals that led to this moment included performing the set multiple times over two days, preparing him for the role.

Torra made his debut with Quiet Riot on October 1, 2026, at Cherokee Event Center in West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma. He performed classic Quiet Riot tracks including “The Wild and the Young,” “Metal Health,” and their Slade covers. The new lineup also features long-time bassist Rudy Sarzo, guitarist Alex Grossi and drummer Johnny Kelly, who had been together for five years before Torra joined.