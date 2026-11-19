Chris Motionless of Motionless in White has expressed concern that the current rock and metal moment may not be permanent, speaking on Nik Nocturnal Podcast. He compared the present era to the dominance of bands like Korn, Limp Bizkit, Linkin Park, and Slipknot.

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Motionless described the state of rock and metal today as a wave driven by fan enthusiasm and new discoveries. He pointed to bands including Motionless in White, Bring Me the Horizon, Falling in Reverse, Bad Omens, Sleep Token, and Ice Nine Kills as central to this moment. He also identified possible factors behind the current excitement, such as the post-pandemic world and the rise of social media platforms.

“I’m honored that we’re a part of that as we kind of started this with that next wave of where bands are just like I wouldn’t say it’s like at the level of superstardom that those bands were experiencing that we talked about earlier,” Motionless said. “Limp Bizkit, Korn, Linkin Park, Slipknot, because they’re still here headlining these festivals.”

“But like, if there was going to be a next wave of what that felt like, it is right now with all the bands I mentioned earlier, you know, us, Bring Me the Horizon, Falling in Reverse, Bad Omens, Sleep Token, Ice Nine. Like, it’s just everybody is just thriving because fans have come back over and found such an exciting moment for them and what’s tailored to what they like.”

He noted that festivals are now headlining contemporary rock and metal bands. “There are festivals that are putting our bands as headliners now to give us a shot and show what we can do,” he continued. “It’s all fan-driven. I don’t know if it’s just the post-pandemic world of like the pandemic hit and people had time to explore other things or if it’s like that in conjunction with TikTok and Instagram really taking off.”

Motionless stressed the importance of appreciating the present moment in rock and metal. “Whatever the math of it is, I don’t care because we’re living a magical moment in time that I really hope people take the time to appreciate because we don’t know if it’ll be here in 3 to 5 years,” he said. “The bands might still be big, but you might not be experiencing what feels like the moment of it.”

He added that he felt grateful for both past and present opportunities. “And I’m really glad that I had that then and now I could like be a part of it now and like help maintain that or help contribute to it on a level that feels like it’s giving it meaning and purpose.”

Motionless made these comments during a discussion about the current state of rock and metal. His remarks reflect broader questions about whether the current excitement around the genre will remain stable in the coming years.

The bands Motionless highlighted are indeed experiencing significant success. Sleep Token’s 2025 album, Even In Arcadia, became their first number-one entry on the Billboard 200 chart. Falling in Reverse won the Top Hard Rock Song award at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards for “All My Life” featuring Jelly Roll. Sleep Token themselves won the Top Hard Rock Album award at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

The streaming numbers back up the growing momentum. Rock became the year’s largest growth genre in 2025, gaining a bigger share of the streaming pie than any other genre. Rock generated 260.5 billion streams in 2025, compared with 234.22 billion in 2024. Newer bands in the heavy rock and metal space, including Sleep Token and other genre-blending acts, are helping drive this resurgence, especially among younger listeners.

Festival lineups reflect rock’s return to prominence. Welcome to Rockville 2026 featured Bring Me the Horizon, Motionless in White, and Ice Nine Kills, three of the bands Motionless named as central to the current moment. Hard rock and metal concerts saw attendance jump 14 percent in 2025 compared with the previous year, showing that fan enthusiasm extends beyond streaming numbers to live shows.