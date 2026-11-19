Jay Jay French rejected the idea of a multi-band tour featuring Twisted Sister, Quiet Riot, Firehouse and Great White, saying the band operates on a different level, speaking on Border City Rock Talk.

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The interviewer had asked whether Twisted Sister would consider joining a package tour with other ’80s rock bands that have recently made comebacks. French was direct in his response about why such a venture would not work for the band.

Question: “So, bands like Firehouse, a young singer, Great White, young singer, all those things have resurged. Quiet Riot with John Torra, amazing singer. Now, have you ever thought of or do you think you would be for it for like a tour featuring like four bands like Quiet Riot, Twisted Sister, Firehouse, Great White, maybe Skid Row opening?”

“No. Never. No. Because we are a different league, right?” French said. “We’re a completely different league.”

“Number one, we don’t tour. We play selected shows. Okay, that’s number one. Number two, we almost always headline massive shows, right? As a special guest or headline, we just fly in, do the show, and go home. I have no interest in hanging out. I have no business. I have no real interest in touring. Twisted carved itself out a very special place, and it happened all kind of by accident.”

French explained that the band’s return was itself a turning point. “We decided to do a 50th anniversary because Dee suggested we do a 50th after we’ve been off the road for, you know, 10 years, and the offers that came in were staggering beyond anything we’d ever seen before. We’d even, in other words, in the 10 years we were gone, we were even reached a higher level like even like a next level above the next level above the next level.”

He went on to illustrate the band’s current standing in the festival circuit. “And by the way, just to put this clearly so everyone understands, so you don’t think it’s hyperbolic of me, or you think, ‘Oh, Jay Jay is full of sh*t.’ I’m not. You go to the biggest festivals in the world, whether it’s Copenhell or whether it’s Graspop and you see three days, and you’ll see hundreds of bands and here’s what you’ll see. The headline on a Friday will be Slipknot. On a Saturday you’ll see Iron Maiden. On a Sunday you’ll see Twisted Sister.”

“That’s the level that we’d attain. So we were always running across all these upper-level bands, the Guns N’ Roses, the Slipknots. So when people elevate you to that level, then that’s the level you are.”

French made these comments as the band continues with their selective headline appearances at major festivals around the world. His remarks underline why Twisted Sister’s business strategy has moved away from traditional touring toward high-profile festival slots.

Twisted Sister reunited in 2026 for their 50th anniversary tour. Lead vocalist Dee Snider had initiated the reunion after a health scare made him reconsider his life priorities. The band announced in February 2026 that Snider would step back due to degenerative arthritis and multiple surgeries, forcing them to cancel their Twisted Forever, Forever Twisted 50th anniversary tour.

Rather than disband, Twisted Sister made the decision to continue with former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach as their new frontman. The band returned to the stage on August 28, 2026, with Bach performing vocals. The current touring lineup includes longtime members Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda, along with bassist Russell Pzütto and drummer Joey Cassata.

French’s comments about Twisted Sister’s festival status reflect the band’s standing since their comeback. With major offers flowing in after their time away and their new lineup in place, the band has positioned itself to headline the world’s largest rock festivals. This approach allows the band to perform at the highest level of the festival circuit while avoiding the demands of a traditional touring schedule.