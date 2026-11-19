Bruce Dickinson announced his new single “Speaking in Tongues” on Instagram ahead of his solo album PsychoGod, which arrives March 12, 2027. The track has drawn praise from Iron Maiden fans who highlighted his vocal performance and guitar work while commending his energy as a musician.

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The single marks the first taste of the album, which was recorded at the start of 2026 at Dave Grohl’s Studio 606 in California. The project was produced and mixed by Grammy Award winner Brendan Duffey and features Dickinson performing with his band.

The announcement posted on Bruce Dickinson’s social media reads: “One life, many bodies. Bruce’s brand new single ‘Speaking in Tongues’ is out now! His upcoming album, PsychoGod, is out 12th March 2027.”

According to the album announcement, PsychoGod draws from diverse creative sources. “The album brings together many of the creative inspirations that have been part of Bruce’s artistic world, including works by William Blake and Aleister Crowley, themes of the occult and ancient mythology, and even the legacy of J.R.R. Tolkien.”

The full band lineup recorded the album live. The announcement explained: “PsychoGod: Bruce’s brand new solo album, coming March 12th, 2027. Hugely diverse, and undeniably heavy as hell, PsychoGod was recorded at the start of 2026 at Dave Grohl’s Studio 606 in California. Produced and mixed by Grammy Award winner Brendan Duffey it saw Bruce and his band – keyboardist Mistheria, drummer Dave Moreno, bassist Tanya O’Callaghan, and guitarists Chris Declercq and Philip Näslund – performing the songs live and creating something quite remarkable in the process.”

Fans responded positively to the single. One Iron Maiden fan wrote on social media: “Bruce’s voice ages like fine wine. I like this more than anything on Mandrake. Some very Maiden-like guitar work here.”

Another fan added: “Hardest working man in rock and roll. the energy of a 15 year old. Kudos. Great song. Album should come out sooner.”

The comments came in response to Instagram posts announcing both the single and the forthcoming album. Dickinson’s work on solo material continues his prolific output as a musician outside his role with Iron Maiden.

PsychoGod is Dickinson’s eighth solo studio album. It follows The Mandrake Project, released in 2024, which marked his return to solo work after nearly two decades since 2005’s Tyranny of Souls. The Mandrake Project featured guest appearances from Andreas Kisser and Derrick Green of Sepultura, as well as Devin Townsend, with Dave Grohl himself attending the sessions.

A music video for “Speaking in Tongues” was released alongside the single. It was co-directed by Dickinson and Leo Liberti and shot in the Nevada desert and a Los Angeles jail. The video brings the song’s visual themes to life as fans await the full album.

Dickinson will tour with his solo band in 2027 to support PsychoGod, with European headline shows and festival dates planned across the summer and autumn. This touring schedule comes alongside his continued work with Iron Maiden, the band that made him famous worldwide.