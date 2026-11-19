Drummer Carmine Appice says Sharon Osbourne removed him from Ozzy Osbourne’s band because he was gaining media attention through solo activities, told Loaded Radio.

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Appice worked as associate producer on an Ozzy Osbourne album and toured with the band. He claims that his success with master classes, charity work and merchandising upset Osbourne’s manager, leading to his dismissal.

“I mean, while we’re on that, Sharon screwed me too,” Appice said. “I was on the tour, and I had associate producer on the Walk the Moon record because I finished the album with Ozzy in New York. Met him and Tony Bongiovi. We created we fixed the drum sound, which she called me and said, ‘Look I want you to come, if you can and work with Ozzy.’ And I went to London. Luckily, I was in France.”

He explained how the album work progressed. “I went to see them, and everything was good, and she said, ‘So we got to finish the album. So Ozzy will come to New York; is that cool if we finish the album in New York?’ So we finished the album in New York. Part of it was that they hated the drum sound that Tommy Aldridge had. So we fixed the drum sound, and then we did the vocals with Ozzy, and we mixed it.”

While touring, Appice held daily master classes that brought in additional income. “So I was associate producer, you know, and so we’re on the road, we’re doing great and when we came to America, I was doing master classes every day for an hour, and I was making a lot of extra cash,” he said. “She didn’t like that, and I was getting a lot of press because I was giving money from that cash to UNICEF charity. So there’d be full-page stories about me in the Cleveland newspaper and different things and finally she didn’t like it.”

The drummer added that Osbourne also objected to his merchandising. “She really didn’t like it because I had my own merch too. She’s the one that made the deal with my manager and you know she would cut the heads off my merch off all the all the t-shirts you know just weird stuff you know. I don’t know why. I guess she didn’t like the fact that I was getting a lot of press, and she was trying to push Jake E. Lee, maybe. A lot of press and she didn’t like it.”

Appice was eventually fired from the band. “So, and she just fired me and put Tommy Aldridge back. And then we had a lawsuit, you know, we had a lawsuit. I mean, I got money, but you know, I was supposed to get money every time the album went gold, you know, as associate producer, and that got blown out. By the time I finished getting the money I was due on the tour, I had to give 30% to the lawyer, you know. So, I got screwed.”

The comments came during a discussion of Appice’s time with Osbourne’s band. The legal dispute that followed his firing reduced the final compensation he received.

Appice played in Ozzy Osbourne’s band in the early 1980s after touring with the singer in support of the Bark at the Moon album. His final show with the band took place on February 20, 1984, in Mobile, Alabama, before Tommy Aldridge returned to the group on March 3, 1984, in Rosemont.

According to Appice’s account, Sharon Osbourne, who managed the band, was unhappy with the attention he received from his outside work. The drummer says she even altered his merchandise by removing his image from t-shirts and other items. Appice claims Osbourne preferred to focus public attention on other members of the band.

After his removal from the group, Appice pursued legal action over his compensation. He settled the lawsuit that followed, but the resolution left him disappointed with what he received. After legal fees were paid, the final settlement was significantly less than what Appice felt he was owed for his work on the album and the tour.