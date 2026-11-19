Tyler Bates has described how Marilyn Manson got sober after a difficult period and reconnected with him following rehab. Bates spoke about the experience in an interview with Chris Jericho.

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Bates explained that his creative relationship with Manson has been complicated. “So, it’s led to Manson and I having our stresses and times because once we get out there in the studio, we’ve had nothing but incredible experiences,” he stated. “I don’t know why we have this connection. I was not a particular like Manson fan before we started working together. But when we get outside the studio, the type of challenge that we that I propose or present in creating the music is not necessarily something he’s into.”

“So flash forward after a couple dark periods with us, he changed his life and he got sober,” Bates said. “And I didn’t think that was really possible with him. But it happened and he contacted me right away when he got out of out of rehab and I just let him know, hey, I’m your friend. I was did not want to work with him again. Said, ‘I’m your friend. If you ever need to talk, call me. I just want to see you prevail in your sobriety.’ Nothing to do with all the other stuff swirling around him.”

When Manson approached Bates about reuniting, Bates was cautious about moving forward immediately. “So at some point he came over wanting to show me really the truth in his perspective of what’s going on in his life. Can we work together? I said no man you’re not ready yet,” Bates continued. “You need to add more context to yourself and your story before we are ready to do something together. I’m not saying no but it’s not ready. So at some point we started working together again and I realized that you know I believe in second chances.”

Bates emphasized his philosophy on supporting people who make significant changes. “I believe that if somebody does something that is so significant that it cannot go ignored and changing their life for the better that they deserve a second chance even if there are potential repercussions that come with showing that support which all of it is the truth,” he explained. “I did it. I definitely had some repercussions. People around me did but that’s unfortunate that that’s the case.”

He added context about why he felt this was important. “I want to see people become better people. We can’t be a world of dead people. People written off with no possibility of contributing,” Bates said. “And so, there was nothing to speak of at the time that we got together. Actually I was going on tour with Jerry Cantrell when Manson and I talked. I said, ‘Look, if you’re dead serious, I want you to go study with this vocal coach. She’s amazing. She is going to get you in prime shape and you’re going to be better than you ever have been.’ And that did happen. And that’s reflected in the records, the writing, the melodies. He sang that stuff.”

Bates addressed claims that he engineered Manson’s vocal performances on the new material. “You know, I’ve been accused of manufacturing his performances. That’s not the case. He did it and I’m proud of him for doing it,” he said. “And before I left, I said, ‘I’ll write you 10 tracks, and they’re just going to be for the sake of us establishing a dialogue about what we’re going to do.’ I think two of them actually ended up being tracks we developed for chapter 1, but I write the music in front of him. So, he’s on my sofa, you know, reading, writing, doing whatever he does, and we’re talking sometimes, but not a ton. And I’ll just I’ll feel his energy and that’s what I’m writing.”

Bates explained that the songwriting process focused on personal themes that mattered to Manson. “And then I have a sense for what he needs to say. And in this case, he had a lot of very real life personal things he wanted to address and he for himself. Yeah. About himself, for his wife, about their life and the other things that he was contending with,” he continued. “So I wanted to help him get that out. So by the time we completed the first record, there was still no record deal, no agent, no promoter, nothing.”

Despite early uncertainty about whether the project would find an audience, Bates chose to continue. “So I said, ‘Look, let’s stay the course.’ I think the results of what we are doing right now are special. Let’s just keep going,” Bates said. “We’re going to need tracks for a Japanese release, but let’s look about let’s create a demarcation point now and let’s think about what the next story is. And so we began from there and at that, you know, not long after that, then Nuclear Blast came to my studio and those guys seemed to be really knocked out by what we were doing.”

These comments came as Bates discussed the creative process behind Marilyn Manson’s recent studio work and the role of the vocalist’s sobriety and vocal training in shaping the music.

Bates and Manson recorded two albums together between April 2023 and April 2024 at The Abattoir, Bates’s studio in Los Angeles. One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1 was released on November 22, 2024, by Nuclear Blast, with Chapter 2 following on August 14, 2026. The two-album project represented a major comeback for Manson after an extended pause from his career in the previous years.

In January 2026, Bates announced his departure from Manson’s live band to focus on film score work. Despite stepping back from touring, Bates remained actively involved in supporting the release of Chapter 2, which he described as their fourth album together and their finest work. Bates has produced or co-produced Manson’s last three studio albums before this series, including The Pale Emperor in 2015 and Heaven Upside Down in 2017.

Manson made a public commitment to continued sobriety during an event in January 2026, telling guests that the year would bring new music, a world tour, and his ongoing recovery. According to observers, Manson’s improved physical presence allowed him to perform without relying on shock effects as heavily as he had in the past. His vocal training and dedication to the new albums reflected his determination to move forward with his life and career.