Ronnie Radke Accuses Chris Motionless Of Musical Imitation

Falling In Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke called out Motionless In White vocalist Chris Motionless in a recent Instagram post. The statement escalates the ongoing tension between the two musicians over alleged artistic similarities.

“Chris Motionless can you please stop copying me,” Radke stated. “Sincerely. Me, Marilyn Manson, Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides and everyone else that is tired of it. Thank you.”

The statement represents the latest development in a continuing dispute between these prominent rock scene figures.

Music Video Controversy

Metal Radio FM revealed Radke’s earlier accusations about Motionless In White copying elements from Falling In Reverse’s ‘Popular Monster’ music video. Both bands had worked with the same video director. Sources from the production team later confirmed the intentional similarities.

Industry professionals involved in the video production validated these claims to Radke. This confirmation further damaged the relationship between the two artists.

Tour Dispute Impact

Lambgoat documented Radke’s criticism of Motionless regarding Crown The Empire’s tour removal. The band faced exclusion following unsubstantiated accusations.

Crown The Empire suffered significant financial losses from this decision. Radke publicly defended the band after investigations proved the accusations false. This incident highlighted the broader impact of their feud within the rock community.

Current Standing

Loudwire reported that Chris Motionless has remained silent about these accusations. He focuses instead on rebuilding professional relationships, including recent reconciliation efforts with former band member Josh Balz.

The situation continues to unfold. Radke maintains his vocal stance while Motionless has not addressed any recent allegations.