Kevin Cronin Addresses REO Speedwagon Reunion Show Absence

People Magazine recently featured Kevin Cronin’s statement about the REO Speedwagon reunion show conflict. The band had announced a fundraising event in Champaign that conflicted with Cronin’s previously scheduled concert with Styx.

“My June 14th Kevin Cronin Band concert with Styx in Bend, Oregon was announced long before the invitations for the Champaign event were sent out,” Cronin explained. “This scheduling conflict prevents me from participating in the event, either in-person or virtually. That being said, I wish them all the best in fundraising for the Moffitt Cancer Center.”

Bassist Bruce Hall responded with a brief statement: “I think we are all in a good place now.”

This situation reveals deeper complexities in the band’s recent history and future plans.

Reunion Event Details

Ultimate Classic Rock revealed details about the Champaign reunion concert. The event will feature founding members Neal Doughty and Alan Gratzer, along with original frontman Terry Luttrell.

The concert will support a meaningful cause. All proceeds will go to the REO Speedwagon Foundation for genitourinary cancer research at Moffitt Cancer Center, a cause close to Bruce Hall’s family.

Recent Band Developments

MyQ105 documented REO Speedwagon’s decision to stop touring in 2024. The cessation came after ‘irreconcilable differences’ emerged between Cronin and other members.

Cronin has since focused on solo performances. He continues to perform REO Speedwagon’s music with his own band but cannot use the official band name due to legal restrictions.

Current Status And Future

AXS TV highlighted the communication challenges within the band. Cronin expressed feelings of exclusion from events celebrating the band’s legacy.

Bruce Hall’s recent statement suggests possible reconciliation. However, the band’s future as a unified entity remains unclear.