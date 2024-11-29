Ronnie Radke To Join Spiritbox And Motionless In White At Graspop Metal Meeting 2025

Ronnie Radke will perform at the Graspop Metal Meeting 2025 alongside Spiritbox and Motionless In White.

“See yall next year,” the Falling In Reverse frontman wrote in his Instagram post, sharing a photo of the festival’s lineup.

Spiritbox and Motionless In White are also listed to play at the event. This raised eyebrows among fans, as Radke has previously criticized both bands. Some fans quickly pointed out the tension. One person commented, “Is Spiritbox allowed to play in the same festival as you guys? Or will their fans push them out again?”

Another fan wrote, “And Spiritbox is there?! Bet there’s gonna be a fight…” while one more asked, “Ronnie VS Chris no holds barred after party? Can we sports bet on the outcome?”

Radke responded to other comments but ignored the ones mentioning Spiritbox and Motionless In White. Earlier this year, Ronnie discussed divisions in the music scene on X, mentioning Spiritbox and Slaughter to Prevail.

“There is a clear divide in the music industry. One side, virtue signaling political lgbtq exploitive bands with secrets that would ruin their careers and bands that just want to play music that woke fans cry about. The scene needs a reset because it makes no sense anymore,” Radke had tweeted.

In response, a user called him ‘such a wasteman’ and criticized his stance, to which Radke replied, “Cool, imagine Spiritbox touring with Slaughter to Prevail, okay you can’t because everyone hates each other? cool point proven.”

A month ago, Radke targeted Spiritbox again while reacting to online criticism. He opened up about the emotional toll of being bullied and how it affected him. Some fans offered support, expressing their appreciation for him. Radke responded playfully, writing, “I am crushed and really care what they/them think of me and wish they’d like me, even though they can’t afford to even come to my shows anyway. I wish they’d like me like they like Spiritbox. Even though I am 7 times bigger than them. It’s soul-crushing.”

Radke also has a long-standing feud with Chris Motionless from Motionless In White. The disagreement started after Radke confronted Motionless about his former drummer’s inappropriate behavior. Radke felt ignored by Chris, who sided with his bandmate, leading to their fallout.

