The Mysterious Woman Linked To Layne Staley’s Passing

Alice In Chains frontman Layne Staley and model Demri Parrott had a passionate relationship that many people remember to this day. They first met in 1988 when Parrott was working at a store called Saturdays and quickly fell for each other.

In 1992, the couple got engaged. Many expected them to get married, but their relationship ended a few years later, and they never reunited. Not long after their breakup, both of them died, and Staley’s fans and friends pointed the finger at Parrott, blaming her for his downfall.

Who Introduced Whom To Drugs?

Both Staley and Parrott struggled with addiction for years, and their battles with drugs ultimately led to their early deaths. First, Parrott passed away from an overdose on October 29, 1996, at Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland, Washington.

After her death, rumors spread that she had introduced Staley to drugs. But Parrott’s friend Amber Ferrano denied these claims, stating that she had not used heroin before meeting Staley and that “his history was prior to her and tons of people know that.”

While not through drugs, Parrott’s death did cause Staley’s doom in a way, though.

The Frontman’s Decline After His Lover’s Death

A friend of Staley’s told NME that after learning of Parrott’s overdose, he was placed on a 24-hour suicide watch. Her death deeply affected him, and his addiction worsened in the years that followed. The singer had attempted to get clean multiple times, checking into rehab and seeking other ways to recover, but he ultimately died of a speedball overdose on April 5, 2002.

Ferrano later shared her thoughts about Staley’s death, saying, “He died because he wished he had done right by the one person he knew for sure loved him for the poor butt rocker he was when he met her, and he’d be the first to admit it.”

The rocker’s Mad Season bandmate, Mark Lanegan, confirmed that he couldn’t recover from Demri’s death and likely didn’t want to go on after that.