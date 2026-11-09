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Fred Durst Teases Political Run With ‘Vote Durst’ Campaign

Sarah J. Thorne
By Sarah J. Thorne 2 Min Read
Photo Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst has posted a video teasing a potential run for political office, posted on Instagram. The message drew quick attention from fans and musicians, including former Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

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The post appeared on a new Instagram account named ‘votedurst’, in which Durst addressed the idea of entering politics.

“Well, just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse, it’s time to vote Durst. I want to get to the bottom of all this bullshit. I’m running.”

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Sid Wilson, the former DJ for Slipknot, responded with enthusiasm to the announcement. “Durst for president?!?! Serious?! Do it!!!!!!!!” Wilson wrote on the post.

The post marks Durst’s latest move to generate attention on social media through the new account dedicated to the campaign.

Durst has remained active on social media and in his career throughout 2026. Earlier in the year, Limp Bizkit kicked off their touring cycle in Poland, with Durst unveiling a bright pink hair and matching pink glasses look. The band was confirmed to headline Good Things Festival 2026 in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

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Beyond music, Durst has continued his work in entertainment and acting. He appeared on a collaboration with MGK on the song “Fix Ur Face” and worked on another new track with Lauren Sanderson. Durst also returned to acting in the early 2020s with roles in films such as “I Saw the TV Glow” and “Y2K”.

Wilson’s response to the announcement comes after his departure from Slipknot in August 2026. Wilson had stepped back from public life following serious burns he sustained in a bonfire explosion on his Iowa farm in 2024. His enthusiastic support for Durst’s political venture marks a notable moment of engagement from the musician.

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