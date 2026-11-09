Nicko McBrain Says He Stood Firm With Iron Maiden Manager Over Book Contents

Nicko McBrain discussed how he resisted pressure from longtime Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood over the contents of his autobiography, told Rock Of Nations With Dave Kinchen And Shane McEachern.

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McBrain explained that he wanted his book to be his own story, free from outside influence. Smallwood raised concerns about certain chapters that might upset the band members.

“No. I haven’t, as yet, even read Bruce’s [Dickinson, Maiden singer] book, for the sole reason I didn’t wanna get influenced by any of his stories or how he’s written it,” McBrain said. “And I do have a copy — he signed a copy for me — and I will grab that and probably read that in the next couple of weeks.”

“Now I’ve finished my book, I can delve into his. And I didn’t want any influences from any of the other guys in that respect. I did start to read Adrian’s [Smith, Maiden guitarist] book, but it’s more about fishing than anything else. [Laughs]”

“But, no, I didn’t approach any of the guys. I wanted it to be my memories carte blanche and without any influences from anybody else. [Longtime Maiden manager] Rod [Smallwood] mentioned a couple of things, and he got them wrong, actually. There was a couple of instances where he didn’t want me to write a particular chapter because it would upset the band.”

“And I said to him, ‘Rod, this is my story. It’s not yours. I appreciate what you’re saying. ‘Oh, you’re still part of the family.’ I said, ‘And I still will be, even though I’ve written this book. And you may not like it, but it’s going in. And if it upsets someone, they will tell me. They will tell me, and then I’ll deal with it. But it’s going in. It’s going in.'”

McBrain made these comments while discussing his autobiography and his decision-making process in writing it.

McBrain’s book, “Hello Boys and Girls!”, came out on October 22, 2026, as one of three recent memoirs from Iron Maiden members. Bruce Dickinson released “What Does This Button Do?” on October 19, and Adrian Smith published “Monsters of River & Rock” on September 3. Rod Smallwood, who has managed Iron Maiden for 47 years, has been a key figure in the band’s career throughout nearly its entire history, making their partnership one of the longest in heavy metal and music overall.

McBrain announced his departure from Iron Maiden in December 2024 after 42 years with the band. During his time with Iron Maiden, he played on 14 studio albums and helped the group sell over 100 million records worldwide. His powerful drumming style and charismatic stage presence made him a metal icon recognized across generations of fans.

The drummer’s insistence on keeping his autobiography independent reflects his desire to tell his own account of his years in one of metal’s most successful bands. By refusing to soften or remove chapters at Smallwood’s request, McBrain preserved what he saw as the truth of his personal journey, even if it risked upsetting bandmates or management.