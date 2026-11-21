Dave Lombardo has left Slayer three times, each for a different reason. In December 1986 he quit over money. In 1992 he stepped away around the birth of his son. In February 2013 he was dismissed in a dispute over finances and his contract. His drumming is often described as the cornerstone of Slayer’s sound, so every one of those exits mattered. Here is the full timeline, in order.

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Why Did Dave Lombardo Leave Slayer? The 1986 Exit

Lombardo’s first exit came in December 1986, at the end of the first leg of the US tour supporting W.A.S.P. Reign In Blood had come out on Def Jam in October, and Slayer were on the road with it. Lombardo says he was not seeing any money from it.

He has said the reason was simple. Speaking to Metal Hammer in an oral history of the album, he put it like this:

I had been going on tour and I was coming back with no money to pay my basic bills.

In a separate Metal Hammer feature on the band’s story, he recalled what he told himself at the time:

I was like, ‘Fuck this, man, I’m not going to put all my fucking effort into this if we’re signed to a major label

On the Speak N’ Destroy podcast, he gave the same complaint in plainer terms: “I wasn’t making any money. I figured if we were gonna be doing this professionally, on a major label, I wanted my rent and utilities paid.” He also wanted his wife Teresa to be able to travel with him, and Slayer agreed.

Slayer moved quickly. Tom Araya said: “We got Tony [Scaglione, from New York thrashers Whiplash] in for the rest of the WASP tour.” Scaglione played roughly 25 shows.

Lombardo’s Sound, The Megadeth Plan And The 1987 Return

It is easy to see why Slayer wanted him back. Kerry King and Jeff Hanneman wrote much of Reign In Blood, and Lombardo learned it quickly.

He nearly went elsewhere. He later said on the Speak N’ Destroy podcast: “I was going to join Megadeth when I left Slayer the first time in ’86. It was very much on the down-low.” That never happened. Producer Rick Rubin pushed him to go back to Slayer, and Lombardo has said that “with a little bit of coercion from Rick Rubin, I returned.” His wife Teresa, whom he married in July 1986, is also said to have encouraged him.

He rejoined in 1987, reportedly on a salary. When a Louder writer asked Kerry King why Lombardo was back, King’s answer was short: “Because he wanted to play.” Lombardo then played on South of Heaven (1988) and Seasons in the Abyss (1990).

Why Lombardo Left Slayer Again In 1992

The second exit is the one with the most versions. In 1992 Lombardo left, and Paul Bostaph took the drum seat. Lombardo’s most direct explanation came in a 2014 interview with Planet Mosh, in reply to Tom Araya’s comment that Lombardo had only been a working member of the band:

I left the band in ’92 to be at home for the birth of my son, period.

Yet he has also said money was not the issue this time: “It wasn’t a money issue that time — it was just a lack of interest.” Other accounts tell it differently, saying he left because of friction with the other members, particularly Kerry King.

Lombardo described how it felt in a later Revolver interview. Asked whether he felt liberated, he said: “I felt liberated and I felt driven.” He added that everyone was upset. Bostaph went on to play on Divine Intervention (1994), Undisputed Attitude (1996), Diabolus in Musica (1998) and God Hates Us All (2001).

Coming Back In 2001

Bostaph left in 2001, reportedly because of an injury. The band called Lombardo and asked whether he would play a few shows, and the reunion was first presented as temporary. Most accounts date his return to 2001, a few to early 2002.

It lasted until 2013. Lombardo described the return in a 2006 Modern Drummer interview: “It felt like no time was lost”. The first album of the reunion was Christ Illusion in 2006, followed by World Painted Blood in 2009.

The 2013 Dispute And The Australian Tour Dismissal

The break that has lasted came in February 2013. Slayer removed Lombardo from their upcoming Australian tour in a dispute over finances, and Jon Dette was brought in to play the dates. The dispute was described as a contract dispute, and the band let Lombardo go.

Slayer put out a public statement saying they did not agree with Lombardo’s version of events or his timeline. The two sides disagreed publicly about both what happened and when.

At the end of May 2013, Slayer announced that Bostaph was returning as the permanent drummer. Bostaph said: “We spent a very intense ten years of our lives together, had a lot of fun, made a lot of great music, so for me, this feels like coming home.” Tom Araya said, “we’re very happy that he’s decided to rejoin the band”. Bostaph played his first show back on June 4, 2013, the opening date of the European tour in Warsaw.

Is Dave Lombardo Still In Slayer? Where Things Stand Now

No. Lombardo has not been in Slayer since 2013. Bostaph, who first replaced him in 1992, is the drummer in the current lineup.

As of November 2026, the picture is this. On November 13, Slayer opened two Reign In Blood 40th anniversary shows at the Kia Forum, with a lineup that matched their 2019 tour and Bostaph on drums. Lombardo was not part of it. He has spoken warmly about the album itself. In a Loaded Radio interview published on October 10, 2026, he said: “Oh, it still gives me the chills when I listen to that album.”

On November 17, Kerry King announced his second solo album, The End Of All Gods, for February 12, 2027, with Bostaph on drums. King said: “I just can’t wait for this to get unleashed on humanity.”

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