Stone Sour has finished “Full Of Empty,” an instrumental demo left incomplete during the original Audio Secrecy writing sessions, and released it as part of a 15th anniversary edition of the album, the band announced on Instagram.

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The track began as a demo during the album’s initial creation but was never completed at that time. The band decided to revisit it and bring it to completion with the original album-era lineup.

Stone Sour’s announcement reads: “The Audio Secrecy 15th Anniversary Edition is out now featuring the previously unheard ‘Full of Empty,’ a song that began as an instrumental demo during the original writing sessions. The album-era lineup has now finished it.”

Corey Taylor explained how the song came together. “When I heard the music again, I got really excited,” Taylor said. “I hit up everyone about taking another crack at it with a completely new direction and one hour later, the new and improved ‘Full Of Empty’ was born.”

The 15th anniversary release includes more than just the new track. “The expanded collection also includes unreleased demos, rough mixes, alternate versions, and a full live performance from the band’s 2010 tour. Available now on clear smoke 2LP vinyl and standard black vinyl, an expanded and remastered 3CD box set, and everywhere digitally.”

The anniversary edition marks a milestone for Audio Secrecy with both previously unreleased material and newly completed tracks.

Audio Secrecy was Stone Sour’s third studio album, released on September 7, 2010. The band recorded it with producer Nick Raskulinecz at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, with the original lineup consisting of Corey Taylor on vocals, guitarists Jim Root and Josh Rand, bassist Shawn Economaki, and drummer Roy Mayorga. The album debuted in the top 10 in various countries.

Taylor discovered “Full Of Empty” among tracks from the recording sessions that he had forgotten about over the years. By the time he considered finishing the song, he was so creatively tapped that it remained incomplete. The anniversary edition includes rare original demos and a complete 2010 live concert recording from Brighton, UK, bringing material from the sessions to light more than a decade later.