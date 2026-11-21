John Torra, the new singer of Quiet Riot, predicts that 2027 will mark a major resurgence for heavy metal, driven by growing enthusiasm among younger listeners, he told Cassius Morris.

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Torra based his prediction on what he sees happening now in the music world. He pointed to younger people embracing the genre and its visual style, as well as new bands and influencers incorporating metal elements into their work. He also drew a comparison to Quiet Riot’s breakthrough moment in the 1980s.

“I’ve been saying to a lot of people that I’ve been in, you know, in contact with and hanging out with, I’m saying like, ‘Listen, 2027’s going to be the year for all of us,'” Torra said. “This is going to be the big year and the resurgence of heavy metal. And I’m calling it.”

He explained that he believed many bands from his generation would experience success during this period. “I could be wrong, but I have a good feeling that this music genre is just going to explode in 2027 and all of us,” he continued. “And when I say all of us, I mean like Quiet Riot, you know, LA Guns, Vixen, Stryper, Queens, the list goes on and on. All the bands that are our peers and that are in this, uh, industry and in this genre, this is going to be the big year.”

Torra drew a parallel to history. “And what’s funny, it’s history repeating itself because Quiet Riot did the same thing… It’s going to be 44 years ago, come 2027 with Metal Health,” he said. “When Metal Health hit number one, and they played the Ozzfest, they knocked down that wall. And what happened right after all these bands started getting signed and then the whole blow above the Sunset Strip and even on the East Coast, you know, bands like Cinderella, Britney Fox, Kicks, Skid Row, Bon Jovi, like all those bands getting signed and all that music was blowing up, so it’s I think it’s tangible.”

He pointed out the signs he was already seeing. “Well, we’ll start a new thing. 2027 is the return of metal,” Torra said. “You know, trust me, it’s the most I’ve seen this genre talked about and not even just the genre. The younger generation is being heavily influenced by it. Every day, I see more and more kids my age or even younger living and breathing this music.”

According to Torra, the influence was visible across multiple areas. “You got a lot of people, a lot of bands that are coming out now. And even if they’re not fully hair metal, like there are some there’s some there’s some like little little bits and pieces of it that it’s being incorporated into their band, you know, you see a lot of influencers now going dressing up and everything,” he explained. “And it’s not like a cosplay costume. It’s like they really love it, live and breathe this stuff, you know. So, it’s amazing.”

Torra, 23, was selected as Quiet Riot’s new lead singer in October 2026 after the band held open auditions following the departure of previous vocalist Jizzy Pearl in July 2026. Torra beat out more than 700 submissions, with his audition videos gaining attention online. On October 1, 2026, Quiet Riot debuted Torra as their new vocalist at a show at Cherokee Event Center in West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma.

Before joining Quiet Riot, Torra was the lead singer of New Jersey band Fire ‘N Ice. The North Massapequa native studied mass communications at Five Towns College in Dix Hills, New York, graduating in 2025. He grew up listening to Quiet Riot and graduated from high school in 2021.

The current Quiet Riot lineup includes guitarist Alex Grossi, bassist Rudy Sarzo, who played on the original Metal Health album, and drummer Johnny Kelly. Torra’s confidence in a metal resurgence is rooted in his belief that the genre’s impact today mirrors the explosive growth that followed Quiet Riot’s historic 1983 breakthrough.