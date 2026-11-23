Mike Stringer, also credited as Michael Stringer, plays guitar in Spiritbox and helped start the band. He and LaPlante are both formerly of Iwrestledabearonce, the band she joined in 2012. Their fall 2021 Revolver cover-story interview took place at their home on Vancouver Island, where the magazine described them as husband and bandmate.

Your taste in news shouldn't be up to an algorithm — choose it yourself on Google! Choose Now

LaPlante has said it herself. In a 2025 GRAMMY.com interview about the album Tsunami Sea, she described moving to Vancouver Island at 15 and said, “I met my husband Michael who’s in my band.”

The couple married in 2016. IMDb lists September 1, 2016, but the exact date is not confirmed in any interview. In an Eternal Blue-era Kerrang! cover story, LaPlante said the two had been married seven years and had never taken the honeymoon they planned.

Who Is Courtney LaPlante? Early Life and Path to Spiritbox

LaPlante was born in Bangor, Maine. She wrote on X in August 2022: “I was born in Bangor, Maine, and raised in Alabama.” Her birth date is listed as February 26, 1989, which would make her 37 in 2026.

Her father was a university basketball coach, and the family moved from Maine to Auburn and then Jacksonville, Alabama. After her parents split, she moved to Vancouver Island as a teenager. She told Revolver she “didn’t even know that this place existed.”

Her music started in an Alabama church choir. At 18 she began screaming in Unicron, a band formed with her brother Jackson. Her first scream went over a breakdown in a song he wrote.

In 2012 she got a call out of the blue to fill in for Krysta Cameron in Iwrestledabearonce for the rest of a Warped Tour run. Recalling that short-notice start in Revolver, she said, “We never played together.” She stayed with the band until 2015.

How She and Stringer Got Together

LaPlante met Stringer at a show that her band Unicron shared with Fall of Archaea, Stringer’s Victoria-based band. Stringer later joined Unicron after Fall of Archaea broke up. They became a couple and got engaged around 2012, but the wedding was postponed. LaPlante had joined Iwrestledabearonce, and Stringer followed her into the band as guitarist. He played on their final album, Hail Mary, in 2015.

They left Iwrestledabearonce in late 2015 because they felt like replacements and wanted to do something different. They then worked as data entry clerks for a Canadian hospital.

Marriage and Life Together with Mike Stringer

The couple married in 2016 and began recording songs soon after. Spiritbox began in 2016 as a studio project built over Skype messages, and the band was announced on October 9, 2017.

Working side by side with a spouse is rare, and LaPlante has been open about it. She told Loudwire:

Even though bands become close, there’s a connection between us that most musicians working together don’t have

She also said Spiritbox is not separate from home life: “This band is like our kid––it isn’t separate from our everyday lives.” In a Loud Hailer interview she called Stringer “my husband and our guitar player” and said the two taught themselves how to make shareable online content.

Speaking to Kerrang! about working with Stringer and how it relates to their marriage, she said: “Anything that makes you a better bandmate or partner in business.”

LaPlante and Stringer have not publicly said whether they have children. In the Loud Hailer interview she said, “We’re a family band at heart,” but she was talking about bringing bandmates’ wives and babies on tour, not her own family.

Spiritbox and Her Rise in Metal

Spiritbox’s debut album Eternal Blue came out on September 17, 2021, on Rise Records. LaPlante spoke to SPIN that November and said her aim was never to please genre gatekeepers: “My ultimate goal with this album wasn’t to impress the cool kids that are the gatekeepers of whatever genre it is and then for them to give me a yes or no.”

2025 was a big year. On February 2, “Cellar Door” was nominated for Best Metal Performance at the 67th Grammys, and Gojira won. On the red carpet, an interviewer mistook LaPlante for Poppy, who was nominated with Knocked Loose. LaPlante played along: “I am Poppy and I am really happy to be here nominated with Knocked Loose.” She also said, “It’s time for one of us to win and I hope it’s me or Spiritbox’s Courtney.” Afterwards she reflected on Instagram Live: “We got promotion of Poppy and Knocked Loose in there, [and] I slipped a little Spiritbox and Courtney in there too.”

The second album, Tsunami Sea, followed in March 2025 and entered the UK Top 20. The band was due to support Linkin Park at Wembley Stadium on June 28, 2025. They also played a sold-out Alexandra Palace headline show, and LaPlante performed with Megan Thee Stallion at Coachella.

In 2026 Spiritbox announced their biggest UK headline run, a Tsunami Sea arena tour with Jinjer and Dying Wish, after a third straight Grammy nomination at the 68th ceremony. The tour was set to start on September 12 in Glasgow and ended at OVO Arena Wembley on September 19, 2026.

What Fans Often Ask About Courtney LaPlante

Is she married to Spencer Charnas? No. Charnas is the Ice Nine Kills vocalist and is not her husband. Her husband is Mike Stringer.

Is Courtney LaPlante trans? No public statement from her about her gender identity or sexuality has been reported. When a social media user asked whether she would come out as trans, she replied, “Something tells me you’ll be the FIRST to get the Google alerts girl.” That is a quip, not a statement, and it confirms nothing.

Did she respond to the fake statement about her? Yes. After the 2024 Grammys, a viral quote had her criticising Metallica. On February 6, 2024, she said on X that it was made up and that losing to Metallica was an honour. The page that posted it later said the quote was invented. She added, “If satire is done properly you don’t have to clarify!”

What is the Ronnie Radke connection? On March 9, 2025, Falling In Reverse’s Ronnie Radke posted on X that if the Tsunami Sea track “Soft Spine” was about him, he would write a song claiming she cheated on her husband. Fans had guessed the song was aimed at him. No evidence was offered for the claim, and no response from LaPlante or Spiritbox was reported. The band never confirmed who the song is about.

As of September 2026, LaPlante and Stringer remain the husband-and-wife core of Spiritbox. Their latest milestone was headlining OVO Arena Wembley in London on September 19, 2026.

Sources