Kelly Shaddix is the wife of Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix. The two married in 1997 and have been together since their teens. Jacoby marked their 26th wedding anniversary on Instagram in July 2023, so their 28th fell in July 2025. Jacoby has said he was 16 when he got together with Kelly, and that he has been in Papa Roach since he was 16 too.

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Jacoby Shaddix’s Wife: Who Is Kelly Shaddix?

Kelly keeps a low public profile, and no public career of her own is documented. Most of what the public knows about her comes from how Jacoby talks about her. In July 2023 he posted this on Instagram:

“GRATEFUL -Today Kelly and I celebrate 26 years of marriage. She is my ride or die! I love you madly Kelly.”

Twenty-six years in July 2023 places the wedding in 1997. The exact day is usually given as July 19, 1997, and IMDb lists it too, but the post itself gives only the length of the marriage, so treat the day as widely reported rather than confirmed by Jacoby. A few sites list other dates, such as July 16, 1996, but they do not fit the anniversary post.

Kelly also fits into the Papa Roach story. Jacoby told Germany’s Rock Antenne in early 2024 that his commitment to the band and his commitment to his marriage go together: “My marriage to my wife Kelly is a testament to that.” He added that he has been with his band as long as he has been with her.

How Jacoby and Kelly Shaddix Met

The couple are high school sweethearts. No detailed “how we met” story is on record, but Jacoby has given small, telling glimpses. In a 2012 interview about the album The Connection, he called her “this woman I’d been with since I was 16”.

In a May 2022 Metal Hammer interview with Dannii Leivers, he explained why he married so young. Kelly was the girl who turned up at his 18th birthday party with an unromantic present. “Kelly, who is now my wife, bought me socks and underwear,” he said. Then he gave the real answer: “Kelly is the love of my life.”

Her family was less sure about his music at first. Describing how Kelly’s parents reacted to his early band, he said: “Her parents thought it was terrible.” Jacoby, born on July 28, 1976, turned 18 in July 1994.

Their Marriage Timeline: From 1997 to Today

1997: Jacoby and Kelly marry. The date most often given is July 19.

Jacoby and Kelly marry. The date most often given is July 19. 2002, 2004 and 2013: IMDb lists the births of their sons Makaile, Jagger and Brixton.

IMDb lists the births of their sons Makaile, Jagger and Brixton. 2012: The marriage goes through its hardest period (see below).

The marriage goes through its hardest period (see below). July 2023: Jacoby celebrates 26 years of marriage publicly.

Jacoby celebrates 26 years of marriage publicly. Early 2024: He tells Rock Antenne that the marriage reflects his commitment.

The rough patch came in 2012, while Papa Roach were making The Connection. Jacoby was struggling with addiction and suicidal depression, and the marriage fell apart for a time. He later told Rolling Stone: “me and my wife split up and that just flipped my whole entire world upside down.” The split came as he got clean and sober.

The couple got back together. When The Connection came out, he said they were working things out after 15 years of marriage, and that they planned to go to Mexico to celebrate their anniversary after the press round. Speaking on Sully Erna’s Hometown Sessions show, he said drinking had put the marriage at risk: “a lot of the things that I truly love — my family, my wife, my relationship — had started to slip.”

Life Away From the Papa Roach Spotlight

Kelly rarely appears in Papa Roach coverage, but a few dated moments exist. She and Jacoby were photographed at a party for the band’s Dragonfly clothing line at Pure nightclub in Las Vegas on January 20, 2006. On May 23, 2024, they attended the 35th Annual Lifesavers Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York and posed with family.

Jacoby has spoken about the strain of the road. In the Rock Antenne interview he described how draining touring can be, with runs lasting about 18 months at times:

And even when I’m exhausted — say I’m out on the road and I’m 18 months into a tour and I’m exhausted and I just feel, like, ‘Oh, I can’t even go on.

Kelly also shows up in the story of his fitness. In a Men’s Fitness interview he said: “In 2008, I got into running – my wife was training for marathons.” He ran his first marathon with her on Route 66.

In a Loudwire interview from the Time for Annihilation era, he said he had been married “going on 15 years”. He linked his commitment to his music and his family, saying: “I show it in my body with my tattoos, I show it through my commitment to my music, as well as my commitment to my family and my wife.”

Kelly Shaddix’s Age and Background: What Is Confirmed

Kelly’s age has not been publicly confirmed. Some celebrity-data sites list May 7, 1977 as her birth date, but none cites a source, so it should not be treated as fact. The same goes for her full name: “Kelly Michelle” appears on aggregator sites and in a secondhand report of an Instagram post, but not in a major interview.

What is confirmed is short. She is Jacoby’s high school girlfriend and wife, and he married her young. No reliable source documents her education or any career of her own.

Jacoby Shaddix’s Family Life Today: Children, Sobriety and Home

Jacoby and Kelly have three sons. IMDb lists them as Makaile (born March 24, 2002), Jagger (born September 13, 2004) and Brixton (born September 17, 2013), the youngest. Jacoby confirmed the number in a 2022 Grammy.com interview, where he said Brixton keeps him on his toes. He also described how fatherhood changed him:

As I’ve grown, as a father — I got three kids, and I’ve raised these boys up — it definitely changes my perspective on how I approach the mic, how I interact with fans, how I am on stage, who I am on a daily basis.

He has shared small pieces of their lives. Jagger is the family musician, a drummer and a rapper. In an iHeart podcast interview, Jacoby said his two older sons played college lacrosse at Saint Ambrose University in Iowa, while Brixton makes music, cooks and does art. When Brixton was about five, Jacoby described him as a kid who thinks he is a rock star, with a child-size Zakk Wylde guitar. In an older radio interview he said of the household: “when dad comes home, it’s rock.”

Sobriety is the other big part of the family story. Jacoby marked 12 years without alcohol on February 19, 2024, which puts his sobriety date at February 2012. He told Spin in October 2022 that his last sip was in 2012. In March 2026, on the Dumb Blonde podcast, he said his faith has strengthened his sobriety, and added: “the two things I never wanted to be in my life was sober and a Christian.”

As of March 2026, Jacoby is still speaking openly about sobriety, faith and family. His most recent public words on the marriage, from 2024, call it a testament to his commitment.

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