Ayesha King is the wife of Slayer guitarist Kerry King. In November 2019, a day after Slayer’s final show at the Forum in Los Angeles, she answered a fan’s question about a Slayer comeback on Instagram with “Not a chance in hell.” That reply is what most fans know her for.

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Who Is Ayesha King, Kerry King’s Wife?

Ayesha King is married to Kerry Ray King, who was born on June 3, 1964, in Los Angeles. The marriage is current. She has been described as a former model and aerial performer, and as an atheist like her husband.

She keeps most of her life private. Her full legal name, her wedding date and the place they married have not been made public.

Kerry has been divorced twice, so Ayesha is described as his third wife. He has a daughter, Shyanne Kymberlee, from his first marriage. Details of the earlier marriages, including the first wife’s name, have not been confirmed.

Ayesha King’s “Not a Chance in Hell” Comment on a Slayer Reunion

Her first widely noted comment on Slayer came with the band’s farewell. When the band announced its final tour in January 2018, Ayesha told fans on Instagram that they would “always get music” from her husband.

The better-known moment came after Slayer’s final show at the Forum in Los Angeles on November 30, 2019. Under Instagram photos of Kerry playing that last gig, fans asked whether the band would return. One fan predicted Slayer would be back in 2022. She replied:

Not a chance in hell.

Another fan pointed out that Mick Mars and Slash had also said their bands would not reunite. Her answer was short: “Kerry King is not Mick Mars or Slash.”

A follow-up on Kerry’s post-Slayer plans referred back to her remarks.

She repeated the message in August 2020. A fan asked Kerry to stop thinking of Slayer without Tom Araya, and she replied:

don’t worry, they’ll never be SLAYER again! You can rest easy

On November 30, 2020, she posted a photo of Kerry in a Slayer shirt to mark one year since the last show. Her caption read: “Kerry threw on a SLAYER shirt and poured a shot for you all to mark the anniversary of the last SLAYER show one year ago today.”

How Ayesha King Became Part of Kerry King’s Public Story

She has come into view mainly through her own Instagram rather than through interviews. When the couple first appeared together in public is not known, and Kerry rarely goes into detail about her in interviews.

Her posts also showed where the couple lived. In 2020 she announced on Instagram that they had moved to New York City, describing it as back home for her. The move was to Tribeca.

Kerry has mentioned her in passing. In a Rolling Stone interview about his solo debut, From Hell I Rise, he said he had been telling his wife he had not been home for four and a half years.

Ayesha King and Kerry King’s Solo Band Era: “The End Of All Gods”

Kerry’s solo band played its first show on May 7, 2024, at Reggie’s in Chicago. The set had 17 songs: 11 from From Hell I Rise and six Slayer songs. The lineup was vocalist Mark Osegueda, guitarist Phil Demmel, bassist Kyle Sanders and drummer Paul Bostaph, with King.

In November 2026 he announced the second album, The End Of All Gods. It is due on February 12, 2027, through Reigning Phoenix Music, with “My War” as the lead track. It was recorded with producer Josh Wilbur at NRG Studios in North Hollywood and Total Access in Redondo Beach. King said of the record:

I just can’t wait for this to get unleashed on humanity

He is set to tour in support of Megadeth and Anthrax in May, June and September 2027.

Ayesha’s place in this era is harder to pin down. Her documented public words concern Slayer, not the solo band. No statement, show appearance, post or promotional role of hers for the band or the new album is on record.

What Is Known and Not Known About Their Private Life

Several things are confirmed. Kerry and Ayesha are married, and they moved to New York in 2020. Kerry has been divorced twice and has a daughter from his first marriage. He has also said he is an atheist who believes in neither God nor the devil, and Ayesha is described as an atheist too.

Many other details are not confirmed:

Their wedding date and place.

Whether they have children together.

Ayesha’s birth date and early life.

Any statement from Ayesha herself about her private life.

As of November 2026, Ayesha King is Kerry King’s wife, and the Slayer comments on record date from 2019 and 2020. She says little in public, so most of what fans know comes from her short Instagram replies. Kerry’s new album arrives on February 12, 2027.

Sources