Mötley Crüe will not be able to play Ozzfest 2027 because the band has other tour plans scheduled for that time, Nikki Sixx posted on X.

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A fan had asked whether Mötley Crüe would be interested in headlining Ozzfest when it returns in 2027, expressing hope that the band would come to Mexico for the festival.

Question: “Ozzfest will return in 2027… could Mötley Crüe be on the lineup? Would you like that? Personally, I would love for you to come to Mexico as a headliner!”

“Loved playing before,” Nikki Sixx responded. “But we will be on tour at that same time.”

Sixx’s comments came as speculation about the 2027 Ozzfest lineup has begun to circulate. The band’s existing tour commitments mean they will not be able to participate in the festival despite their positive history with it.

Sixx made clear that scheduling conflicts prevent Mötley Crüe from joining the festival bill. The bassist and founding member expressed affection for the event while explaining the band’s unavailability. Ozzfest organizers have not yet announced the full 2027 lineup, so other acts remain unknown at this time.

Mötley Crüe has a history with the festival, having performed at Ozzfest in the past. The band’s tour plans for 2027 will keep them occupied during the festival’s run. With other commitments already locked in, the band will not be free to add another date to their schedule.