Pamela Mustaine, born Pamela Anne Casselberry, is the wife of Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine. They have been married since 1991, and she is also president of the family’s wine company, House of Mustaine. Here is what is publicly known about her.

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Pamela Mustaine: Who Is Dave Mustaine’s Wife Pamela Anne Casselberry?

Pamela Anne Casselberry has kept a much lower profile than her husband. Her birthplace, early life and birth date are not publicly documented, so there is no confirmed answer to “how old is Pamela Mustaine?” Many celebrity sites print an age, but they disagree with each other.

Her role today is clear. House of Mustaine runs under the guidance of Dave’s wife Pamela and their daughter Electra. A January 14, 2025 press release names Pamela as the company’s president. The winery says she oversees operations and brings 40 years of music-industry business experience.

How Dave Mustaine and Pamela Met and Married in 1991

Dave and Pamela married in 1991. One listing gives the date as March 3, 1991, while other sites say April 1991, so the exact day is disputed but the year is not.

Mustaine’s 2010 memoir, Mustaine: A Heavy Metal Memoir, reportedly recounts him first meeting her at a North Hollywood club, and describes the wedding as impromptu. Beyond that sketch, the details of how they met are not well documented.

Life as the Wife of a Megadeth Frontman

In a January 2026 Zoom interview, Pam joined the call briefly before leaving.

Mustaine has described where the family sits in his own priorities. In a March 2007 interview on BBC Radio 1’s The Radio 1 Rock Show with Daniel P. Carter, he said:

My faith is first, and then my family is second, and then the music is third.

The family’s shared project is the winery. House of Mustaine began with a 2013 Symphony Interrupted Cabernet Sauvignon, inspired by Megadeth’s collaboration with the San Diego Symphony. The family planted its first vines by hand in 2015. Asked what inspired the brand, Pamela said:

The creation of House Of Mustaine was born from a desire to blend our passions for music, culture, and travel with the timeless artistry of winemaking.

She has also said the travel and wine side was already part of family life: “Our love for travel, food, wine, and culture was our lifestyle before we launched House of Mustaine.”

Pamela and Electra lead the winery’s day-to-day operations. The family released a trailer for a House of Mustaine reality show on November 17, 2026. In it, Pamela says: “Our family has always pushed boundaries, whether in music or in life, and House Of Mustaine is a reflection of that spirit: rebellious, innovative, and dedicated to excellence.”

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Electra and Justis Mustaine: The Children of Dave and Pamela

Dave and Pamela have two children. Their son, Justis David Mustaine, was born in 1992. Their daughter, Electra Nicole Mustaine, was born on January 28, 1998, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Both now work in the family business. Electra is a certified sommelier and vice president of House of Mustaine, and she co-leads the company with her mother. Justis is the company’s strategist. Electra describes herself on X as sommelier and owner/VP, based in Nashville, Tennessee, and Marche, Italy. The management team is based in Nashville, and the company owns vineyards in Italy and California.

In the January 2025 press release, Pamela broke down who does what:

We each play a vital role and lean on each other: I orchestrate the vision and business management, Electra drives operations and innovation, Justis provides strategic insight, and Dave is the storyteller and lever that moves the gears.

Justis has since married Angela Suecheslock. Electra congratulated the couple on Instagram: “Congrats to my brother, [Justis] and now sis-in-law [Angela] on a beautiful wedding surrounded by family and friends.” Speaking in the reality show trailer, Electra described the family’s approach: “We’re building something from scratch together while traveling, learning, failing and trying again.”

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Pamela’s Place in Dave Mustaine’s Recovery and Faith Story

On June 17, 2019, Mustaine announced on X that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer. He wrote: “I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on – but I’ve faced obstacles before.” He said his doctors had mapped out a treatment plan with a 90% success rate, and Megadeth cancelled most of its 2019 shows so he could focus on recovery.

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He later said a doctor told him in October 2019 that he was in remission. In a Metal Hammer interview, he said he had nine doses of chemo and 51 radiation treatments, and he described the moment he heard he was cancer-free: “I had faith that I was going to be healed.” In an Irish Times interview in 2022, he said he had gone to two doctors in Tennessee who knew how important it was for him to keep singing.

When Mustaine has talked about learning of a cancer diagnosis, Pamela is the person he says he called first. Discussing his memoir In My Darkest Hour, he said of his reaction to the news: “I kind of went into a place of denial.” At a book launch he described what came next: “I kind of sleepwalked out to my car, and I was sitting in there, and I didn’t even notice that I’d been crying, and I called her up.” Pamela is his wife of 35 years. The memoir, due September 8, 2026, credits Pam Mustaine as a contributor and audiobook reader.

What Is Publicly Known About Pamela Mustaine Today

As of November 17, 2026, Pamela Mustaine is president of House of Mustaine and co-leads the winery with Electra. The reality show trailer released that day presents it as the mother-daughter winery from Pamela and Electra.

She remains married to Dave Mustaine, 35 years after their 1991 wedding. Beyond the winery, she keeps a low public profile.

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