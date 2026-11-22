Dee Snider publicly vouched for Skid Row’s newly announced frontman Justin Sargent, calling him a personal friend and praising his voice and character, while pushing back against negative reactions to the singer’s hiring. Snider shared his support on X.

Your taste in news shouldn't be up to an algorithm — choose it yourself on Google! Choose Now

The Twisted Sister frontman explained his connection to Sargent and dismissed criticism of the singer’s appointment to the New Jersey rock band.

“Justin Sargent is a personal friend of mine (we were in Rock of Ages together on Broadway) and he is the real deal,” Snider said. “True rocker, loves the era, AMAZING voice and a great guy! F*ck any other bullsh*t information and audio/video people are sharing! Justin is the goods!”

Skid Row announced Sargent’s hiring after more than two years of searching for a new frontman, noting that they had found him in the state where the band began.

Snider’s comments came as a show of support for Sargent during a period when the music community was reacting to the band’s choice.

Sargent’s connection to rock goes back several years before joining Skid Row. He made his Broadway debut in 2011 in Rock of Ages and went on to appear in Bonnie & Clyde and Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark. He earned a bachelor’s degree in musical theater from the University of Central Florida and performed in more than 30 productions during his high school years.

The band’s manager contacted Sargent after hearing him perform at Rockers on Broadway, and he later met with the band’s members Rachel Bolan and Dave Sabo. He recorded Skid Row songs with them and joined them for an in-person tryout where he had learned the whole set even though the band had only sent him five songs. When Skid Row announced Sargent’s hiring, they released a cover of The Who’s “Won’t Get Fooled Again” with him on lead vocals.

Skid Row had been without a frontman since March 2024, when Erik Grönwall announced his departure due to acute lymphoblastic leukemia diagnosed in March 2021. Lzzy Hale of Halestorm filled in for tour dates that concluded with a show on June 1, 2024 in Wheatland, California. In February 2026, the band launched a worldwide singer search in partnership with the retailer Sweetwater to find their next lead singer.

The rock community has shown mixed reactions to Sargent’s appointment. John Corabi posted support for him on social media, while former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach posted a video congratulating new Quiet Riot singer John Torra with remarks that appeared to take aim at his old band’s announcement of Sargent as their new frontman.