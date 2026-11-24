The part of Queensrÿche’s Rage For Order that Geoff Tate still enjoys most is the soundscapes. In a November 2026 interview, as the album turned 40, the singer said the record has “a definite atmosphere that is very unique and different.” He tied that to a band trying to push into new musical territory.

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The Part of Rage For Order Geoff Tate Still Enjoys Most: The Soundscapes

Tate spoke to Gustavo Maiato of Whiplash.net about the album, which came out on June 27, 1986 as Queensrÿche’s second studio album. He did not pick a favorite song. He picked a feeling:

“And I think that’s one of the things I really enjoy about that record, is the soundscapes that we created. It has a definite atmosphere that is very unique and different, and I really like that quite a bit.”

He does not point to specific tracks, so which moments he means is left to the listener. What he does describe is the band’s intent. “I think at the time we were making it, we were really trying to push the boundaries of what we had done before and really trying to push into new musical landscapes,” he said. He added that the band tried different lyric subjects and was “really trying to expand on what we had started making, taking it someplace different.”

He also credited producer and engineer Neil Kernon, saying he was very comfortable working with him. The album’s look and sound were more polished than on the 1984 debut The Warning, and keyboards sit as prominently as guitars.

Tate has described the album this way before. In an older interview with Finland’s Kaaos TV, he called it “really where the band became a band, so to speak. We really found our identity with that album and became who we were going to become.” He also described it as very dark and introspective, set against the up and energetic Empire, and called that light-and-dark contrast interesting. Kerrang! ranked Rage For Order No. 88 on its list of the 100 greatest heavy metal albums in January 1989.

How Rage For Order Pushed Queensrÿche Beyond Their Early Sound

The “new landscapes” Tate talks about were a deliberate change. Rage For Order was more progressive than the band’s earlier records, with layered two-guitar structures, keyboards brought forward in the mix and digital effects such as reverse echo, yet it was recorded and mixed in analog. The look was more polished too, to match the sound.

Not every critic liked the result. One review argued that the band’s attempt to expand its approach with heavy theatrics hurt the music, though the signature Queensrÿche sound and Tate’s voice stayed intact. Tate frames the ambition differently. Speaking to Ultimate Classic Rock in March 2026 about his writing partnership with Chris DeGarmo before Operation: Mindcrime, he said:

“our motto at the time was really no limits. We didn’t want to kind of give into public opinion, tastes, genres, and that kind of thing.”

In another interview, with Dig Boston, Tate called the album “definitely a concept record in its own right. Not a story so much but a setting for the one listening to get into a world of their own.” He named Skinny Puppy as an inspiration for that idea. In a December 2017 interview with Sleaze Roxx he said, “I find the album to be very ahead of its time. I love how it was somewhat digitally themed.”

Operation: Mindcrime as the Next Step After Rage For Order

Tate links Rage For Order directly to the band’s most famous record. He told Ultimate Classic Rock: “I think the [Queensryche] Rage for Order album was when we really started taking it seriously and following kind of theme-oriented sections of the album.” He has also said the first two albums already pointed that way, telling Brave Words, “If you look at our first two albums, you can see that we were really experimenting with semantic writing rather than individual song ideas.”

The full concept took a little longer to arrive. “That finally happened after the Rage for Order tour,” Tate said. He told KMUW in March 2025 that he had just come off the tour with time to spare:

“I’d just come off touring for the “Rage For Order” album and had some time off and had no idea what I was going to write about.”

The story that became Operation: Mindcrime grew from there. Tate has said the characters came from people he met in a Montreal bar tied to a Quebec separatist group, and he pitched the concept to the band at a bachelor party. The band agreed they wanted a full concept record, and DeGarmo liked the story Tate brought in. Operation: Mindcrime came out in May 1988.

Tate also said he wanted Kernon for that album but could not make it work. He was satisfied with Peter Collins, James Barton and Paul Northfield instead. The Rage For Order main riff was reworked into an instrumental played on some 1986-era tour shows. It later became the track “Anarchy-X” on Mindcrime.

Why Geoff Tate Left Queensrÿche

Tate’s time in the band ended in 2012. On June 20, 2012, Michael Wilton, Eddie Jackson, Scott Rockenfield and Parker Lundgren announced they were parting ways with him and bringing in Todd La Torre.

Tate told Rolling Stone he was shocked. He said the band told him they were not planning to replace him but had fired his manager, his office assistant and a guitar tech, all family members. He said the band could not give him a reason that made business sense: “They really couldn’t give me a straight answer, or any kind of answer that made any kind of business sense.” He added, “It seemed like a personal vendetta against me,” and said he was fired “by a legal letter from their attorney to mine.”

Rockenfield, Jackson and Wilton gave a different account. They say Tate punched Rockenfield and Wilton, went after Jackson and spat on the band at a concert in Brazil. That is their claim, and it has not been independently verified. In the legal fight that followed, they countersued, accusing him of creative obstruction and violent behavior. Tate has said he still does not understand the firing. In August 2014 he said, “It sounds like career suicide, especially at our ages.”

The name dispute ended with a settlement announced on April 28, 2014. Wilton, Rockenfield and Jackson became the sole entity recording and touring as Queensrÿche, corporate assets were divided evenly among the four, and Tate kept the rights to Operation: Mindcrime. “They bought the name from me,” Tate said. He also said he was very happy the matter was over and done.

Geoff Tate’s Band and Latest Work Today

As of November 23, 2026, Tate is still performing Operation: Mindcrime, and his tour is billed as the final full performance of the album. His band is international, with players from France, Italy, Ireland, Scotland and the USA, and the lineup has rotated. At the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto on November 5, 2026, it featured guitarists Dario Parente and James Brown, bassist Jack Ross, keyboardist Bruno Sá, drummer Robert Baker, and Clodagh McCarthy on keyboards and vocals as Sister Mary.

His voice has held up. At a January 29, 2026 show in Fort Lauderdale, one reviewer wrote that “Tate repeatedly hit that raging E5 wail cleanly and with authority, without faltering, even after nearly two hours of relentless vocal work.”

He also has new music. Operation: Mindcrime III, a 13-song album, came out on May 3, 2026, with “Power” as the first single. Tate said the inspiration to make another Mindcrime record began around 2020. He is listed to headline Planet Rockstock in Porthcawl, Wales, on November 29, 2026.

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