Steven Wilson says breaking through as a new musician is now “100 times harder” than when he started, and his advice to young players is blunt: don’t plan a career in music. Wilson is the musician behind Porcupine Tree and No-Man, and his albums have repeatedly reached the UK Top Five. His warning comes from someone who has been releasing music since the early 1990s.

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What Steven Wilson Actually Said About Breaking Through

In an interview with The Sound Lab, dated October 18, 2026, Wilson gave advice to young musicians. His first words were a warning, not encouragement:

“Don’t even think about having a career.”

He then explained why, comparing today with the start of his own professional life:

“I tell you now, there are 100 times more, 100 times more than there was when I started in 1992 or whenever as a professional musician, so the chances of you breaking through and finding an audience are pretty slim.”

He summed it up in one line: “It’s 100 times harder than it was when I started, and God knows it was hard then too.” The “100 times” is Wilson’s own estimate, not a measured statistic. His advice is to make music for love rather than plan a career around it.

What he offers instead is a way to stand out. “Find what’s special about what you do, and double down on that,” he said. He put it more fully in the same conversation: “Find what’s special and unique about your musical personality, because you cannot compete unless you home in on that.”

Steven Wilson’s Start in 1992: How His Early Years Compare

Wilson places his own start as a professional around 1992, the year Porcupine Tree’s first official album came out. By then the project was already five years old. He started it in 1987 as a joke, inventing a fictional 1970s band complete with a made-up biography. At the time his main band was No-Man, with Tim Bowness.

Looking back, he has been plain about why he began. “Like most people who are serious about music, I put together Porcupine Tree to entertain myself,” he told Louder in 2016. The first material came from two limited cassettes, Tarquin’s Seaweed Farm and The Nostalgia Factory.

The debut album, On the Sunday of Life…, arrived in early 1992 on Delerium, a small label run by the owners of the UK underground magazine Freakbeat. A run of 1,000 copies sold out and was reprinted straight away. The album has reportedly sold around 30,000 copies in the years since. Wilson later described it as scattered: “Stylistically it was all over the place,” he said. “The track Radioactive Toy was the one that got picked up on, but the album could’ve spawned nine or 10 bands in as many different styles.”

By then No-Man had signed to Björk’s label One Little Indian, which let Wilson leave his job in the computer industry. The second Porcupine Tree album, Up the Downstair (1993), took the band into the independent Top 20 for the first time. Wilson’s official biography describes a move from cult status to charting solo artist. That long climb is the background to his claim that it was “hard then too”.

How Wilson Built an Audience Anyway

The climb was long. Porcupine Tree’s 1996 album Signify brought its first mainstream reviews. In 2002 the band signed to the US label Lava, and Wilson says the audience changed overnight. It had been mostly older male fans, and it now included younger listeners who came from Nine Inch Nails and Dream Theater.

Even so, Porcupine Tree never had a hit or regular mainstream radio and TV support. It had ten albums when it went on hiatus after a sold-out Royal Albert Hall show in 2010. Wilson had already started his solo career with Insurgentes in 2008. He has been open about the gap between his fan base and the wider public. “I’m invisible in the mainstream, I can do two nights at the Royal Albert Hall and nobody notices except my fans,” he told The Guardian around the release of To the Bone in 2017. In March 2018 he told The Beat: “I would love to be more visible in the mainstream because I want to share what I do with as many people as possible.”

The charts show that the audience did grow, though. To the Bone reached No. 3 in the UK in 2017, his highest placing at the time. The next three albums all reached the UK Top Five: The Future Bites (No. 4, 2021), Closure/Continuation (No. 2, 2022) and The Harmony Codex (No. 4, 2023).

In March 2025 his album The Overview hit No. 1 on the UK midweek chart. Wilson called it unbelievable for a two-track, 42-minute concept album.

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It finished the week at No. 3, behind Playboi Carti’s Music. Wilson contrasted the two audiences. “All of my sales come from CDs and vinyl,” he told The Telegraph. “I’ve been touring around indie record stores, and I’ve yet to meet anyone who’s even heard of Playboi Carti.”

His own career follows the advice he gives. “I’ve done my own thing, I’ve never had to compromise,” he said in a Clash interview. And in another: “I’ve never tried to fashion my music in order to appeal to anyone in particular except myself.” Across about 30 albums with all his projects, he told Under the Radar, he has “earned the right to be considered to have my own musical world, my own musical sound.”

Why Breaking Through Is Harder Now: Laptops, Streaming and Too Much Music

Wilson’s explanation is about supply. “Everyone now can make an album on their laptop, and they do,” he said. In his view most of the result is forgettable: “Most music in the world right now is generic. It’s boring. It sounds like all the other music.”

That is an opinion, but upload figures point the same way. They count AI-generated tracks, which are not the same thing as home-recorded albums. In April 2026 Deezer said it was receiving almost 75,000 fully AI-generated tracks per day, about 44% of its daily uploads. When its detection tool launched in January 2025 the figure was around 10,000 a day. In June 2026 AI tracks passed 50% of daily uploads for the first time, at a peak of about 90,000 a day. Deezer also said it detected and tagged more than 13.4 million AI-generated tracks in 2025. These figures come from one platform and count uploads, not listening. Such tracks reportedly draw only 1–3% of streams, and Deezer has said it will start delisting AI tracks that go unstreamed for six months.

The money side is also hard for most artists. Songwriters average about 9.5% of the roughly $0.004 paid per stream, and 54% of surveyed songwriters earned between $0 and $1,000 a year. Streaming is a minority income stream even for many successful artists, with live shows, merchandise and brand deals often paying more. Global music-streaming subscribers grew 10.1% to 921.6 million in 2025, yet most artists still do not make enough money from streaming.

Wilson had already described a related problem in 2018, when he said he did not think rock had ever been “more invisible in the US and UK than it is now.” Nothing measures his “100 times” directly, but the numbers show upload volumes growing fast and payout rules shifting money toward bigger artists.

Where to Start With Steven Wilson’s Music

If you want to hear what “special and unique” sounds like, his story-driven albums are the place to begin. The Raven That Refused to Sing (And Other Stories) (2013) is built around three long pieces, and The Guardian’s review scored 100 on Metacritic. That review said the album “shows Wilson to be one of modern rock’s most cunning and soulful protagonists.” Not everyone agrees: one user review compared it too closely to King Crimson.

Hand. Cannot. Erase. (2015) is a concept album inspired by the story of Joyce Carol Vincent, a British woman found dead in her flat after years undiscovered. Wilson called it “a grand conceptual album” next to the EP 4½, which he described as “just a bunch of pop songs”. Before that, Fear of a Blank Planet (Porcupine Tree, 2007) dealt with how technology affects younger generations. That long, thematic, story-driven style is what sets these albums apart.

Where Is Steven Wilson Now?

As of October 18, 2026, the date of The Sound Lab interview, Wilson is telling young musicians to follow their creative muse and find what is special and unique about their own musical personality. His latest chart album covered here is The Overview, released in March 2025, which finished at No. 3 in the UK. His message to the next generation: make music for love, find what is yours alone, and don’t count on a career.

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