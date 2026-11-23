John Dolmayan has hinted at upcoming developments for System of a Down, though he stopped short of revealing what they are, speaking on Blabbermouth.

Your taste in news shouldn't be up to an algorithm — choose it yourself on Google! Choose Now

The drummer’s comments suggest the band has plans in the works. When asked about the future, Dolmayan addressed whether new music was part of those plans.

“So big things are coming for SYSTEM,” Dolmayan said. “I don’t think an album is coming. I can’t announce that today.”

The drummer’s cryptic remarks leave fans guessing about what projects or initiatives might be developing for the band. His statement that he cannot announce details suggests there may be official announcements expected in the future.

The question of new System of a Down material has been uncertain for years. Daron Malakian has expressed reluctance about recording, telling Rick Rubin on the Tetragrammaton podcast in February 2025 that he was unsure how much he wanted to pursue it. After the band’s South American tour in July 2025, he told NME that reconnecting as friends did not necessarily mean an album would follow, though he did not rule it out entirely.

Serj Tankian has taken a different stance, appearing more receptive to the idea while stopping short of making a commitment. He told The Sun that a System of a Down record would represent a fresh start in a brand new way and mentioned the band has unreleased material available. When asked about new music on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation, he gave a cautious response, attributing the lack of progress to creative differences within the group.

The band’s last studio output came in 2020 with two benefit singles, “Protect the Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz.” Malakian stated at that time that additional recording would not be straightforward. Recently, the band announced a series of shows at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, with the first concert on June 5, 2027, featuring Pierce The Veil. Additional dates were added for June 6, 10 and 12, 2027, with Gojira joining the final show.