Eric Clapton has five children: Ruth, Conor, Julie Rose, Ella May and Sophie Belle. Conor, his son with Italian model Lory Del Santo, is the only one of the five who has died. He was four years old when he fell from the window of his mother’s New York apartment on March 20, 1991. Clapton turned that loss into “Tears in Heaven”, and he went on to build a new family with his wife Melia McEnery.

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Eric Clapton’s Children At A Glance

The family tree is easier to follow by mother than by date. Here is each child, with the birth dates as listed on Clapton’s official website and in biographies.

Ruth Kelly Clapton, born January 1985, daughter of Yvonne Kelly.

Conor Clapton, born August 21, 1986, son of Lory Del Santo. He died on March 20, 1991.

Julie Rose Clapton, born June 2001, daughter of Melia McEnery.

Ella May Clapton, born January 2003, also a daughter of Melia McEnery. Clapton’s official site spells her middle name “Mae”.

Sophie Belle Clapton, born February 2005, the third daughter with McEnery.

Clapton’s first marriage, to Pattie Boyd, produced no children. He married her on March 27, 1979, and the marriage ended in divorce in 1989. Some outlets give 1988 as the end year.

Conor Clapton And His Death In 1991

Conor was born on August 21, 1986, while Clapton was still married to Pattie Boyd. Clapton has said Conor was the main reason he went back to treatment.

When he was born, I was drinking, and he was really the chief reason that I went back to treatment, because I really did love this boy

Clapton said this to Ed Bradley in a 1999 60 Minutes interview. Conor was four and a half when he died on March 20, 1991. He fell from an open window of the New York City high-rise where he lived with his mother. Clapton answered the loss with music, and a few months later he had a song.

How Conor’s Death Led To ‘Tears In Heaven’

Soon after Conor’s death, Clapton and lyricist Will Jennings were engaged to write a song for the film Rush. Clapton later explained that the film gave the song a purpose, and that without it he would probably have let the song go.

It was really needed to illustrate loss because of what happens in the movie, and it was a good opportunity for me to write about my son, about the loss of my son, and also have somewhere to put it, to channel it.

He made the same point in an interview that resurfaced for the Paramount+ special Eric Clapton Unplugged… Over 30 Years Later:

And I really wanted to say something about what had happened to me and the opportunity the movie gave me was excellent, because it meant I could write this song for the film and express my own feelings.

In another statement he described how far along the song was when the film team came to him: “‘Tears’ was actually in a very embryonic stage when I was approached and I completed it for Rush.” He added: “I needed the film to finish it, because otherwise, I probably would have let it go.” Jennings has recalled that Clapton wrote the first verse and asked him to write the rest. He says he urged Clapton to write the whole song, given how personal it was, before agreeing to help, and that he revised the lyrics as Clapton and his band worked on it in the studio.

The single came out on December 18, 1991, and the Rush soundtrack followed on January 14, 1992. Clapton played the song in public for the first time on January 16, 1992, while filming his MTV Unplugged episode. It reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was certified on April 15, 1992, and sold more than 2.3 million copies in the United States by the end of that year.

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At the 35th Annual Grammy Awards on February 24, 1993, “Tears in Heaven” won Record of the Year, Song of the Year (shared with Jennings) and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. Clapton won six awards that night, including Album of the Year for Unplugged. He became the first British artist to win six in a single evening.

Eric Clapton’s Daughters And Their Mothers

Clapton’s eldest child, Ruth, was born in January 1985 to Yvonne Kelly, who managed AIR Studios Montserrat. Their relationship began around 1984. Ruth’s existence was kept from the public until 1991, and Clapton met her that year. He has spoken warmly about what that bond gave him:

Yvonne knew that [being close to Ruth] would help and it was true. I was able to hold a child again, and to be held by a child,

The three younger daughters are the children of Melia McEnery. Julie Rose was born in June 2001, Ella May in January 2003 and Sophie Belle in February 2005. Clapton and McEnery married on New Year’s Day 2002 in Ripley, where he was born. At the same ceremony the vicar, the Rev. Christopher Elson, christened Julie Rose and Ruth. “It was a very happy occasion and God’s blessing upon Eric and Melia in the married life as well as for Julie and Ruth at the beginning of their Christian lives,” he said afterwards.

Charlotte Martin, a French model who dated Clapton in the 1960s, is sometimes named in connection with his family. She is not the mother of any of his children.

Where Eric Clapton’s Children Are Today

Ruth has two sons, Isaac Eric Owen and Theodore Ivan, who are Clapton’s grandsons. She has two sons with her former husband, Dean Bartlett, and often shares family photos on Instagram.

Of the younger daughters, Julie Rose studied fine arts at the Rhode Island School of Design and, as of 2024, lived in London. Ella May and Sophie Belle, the two youngest, have little public profile.

How Fatherhood Changed Clapton

Clapton has been open about how Conor’s death unsettled him. In a 2005 interview with Mojo he said he coped in 1991 by working, including three songs for Rush. He also linked his grief to the troubled relationships of the 1990s:

I was lost again. Looking for something. Probably for mothering. Now I can see, ‘Yeah, you really didn’t do very well coming out of that’

He was candid about how long it took to understand the loss. In the same Mojo interview he said: “I think it won’t make sense to me for maybe another ten years.”

What came after was a settled family life: marriage to McEnery in 2002 and three daughters born between 2001 and 2005. For Clapton, the son he lost and the children who followed are part of one story.

As of November 23, 2026, Clapton and Melia McEnery are reported to be still married, and she lives in Surrey with the family.

Sources