Caleb Shomo says Metallica gave Beartooth’s new album, Pure Ecstasy, its sense of power, while Prince gave it a model of unapologetic self-expression. Shomo, Beartooth’s frontman, has named the two as big influences on the record. It is an album he describes as pure joy and pure despair at once.

Your taste in news shouldn't be up to an algorithm — choose it yourself on Google! Choose Now

How Metallica and Prince Shaped Beartooth’s Pure Ecstasy

Pure Ecstasy is Beartooth’s sixth studio album. It came out on August 28, 2026, via Fearless Records. Shomo put the starting point simply:

Two big influences on this album are Metallica and Prince.

He has said he studied earlier Metallica material. He told Dork he was thinking of Metallica’s “aggressive display of power” while making the record.

He told NME the same thing in plainer terms: “On the metal side, I’ve been obsessed with thrash and Metallica records, and you hear that all over the riffs.”

Why Prince Mattered So Much to Shomo

Prince is the surprise in the pairing. Shomo told Dork that Prince was “so empowering because he was so unapologetically himself.” That quality fits an album Shomo ties to finally being able to open up about who he is.

The influence went beyond Prince himself. Shomo told NME he had been listening to much more soul music, and named two artists:

I’ve been listening to a lot more soul – Al Green, Aretha Franklin – and one of the biggest influences was Prince

So the album sits between thrash riffs and soul influences, and the mix is part of what makes it distinctive.

The Duality: Pure Joy and Pure Despair

The influences shaped the sound. The emotional core of the album is the duality Shomo describes. He told NME:

The record is about complete extremes: either the pure ecstasy, elation and freedom that has come with finally being able to open up about who I am, or the fact that it was the single most difficult period of time that I’ve personally gone through.

He has also described the album as depicting the duality of his headspace while writing it: “pure joy and pure despair, nothing in between.” The record swings between those two extremes.

The lead single “Free” came out on February 27, 2026. It is the track where that tension is easiest to hear. It reads as Shomo rejecting his old self-loathing and breaking free from his past, yet its references to pain and suffocation complicate the sense of release.

Honesty Has Always Been Shomo’s Method

Writing about his lowest moments is not new for him. In a 2018 Consequence interview about Disease, he explained why depression keeps appearing in Beartooth’s songs: “The whole reason I talk about it on Beartooth records is because I’m trying to be honest.”

In a 2023 Kerrang! cover story for The Surface, he described processing “horrible clinical depression” that he had battled for years. He also said he stopped drinking, and that the first song for that album came right after: “I wrote [lead single] Riptide one week after I quit boozing, and that was the first song that was meant to be for the album”.

He drew a link between that openness and his new album in his NME interview: “Why am I scared of opening up about this one, when I wasn’t scared of opening up about depression or being suicidal?” The “this one” he meant was coming out.

Coming Out and the Reaction Around the Album

On May 23, 2026, Shomo came out as a “proudly gay man” in an Instagram post. That was a few months after “Free” and its video drew mixed reactions for the poppy sound and the flashy outfits and makeup. Attila’s Chris Fronzak mocked it and later apologized for the homophobic remark.

Shomo has said the people closest to him were supportive. On the Lipps Service podcast, he said his wife of nearly 14 years was the first person he told, and that his parents were “incredibly loving” when he FaceTimed them. He added:

Truth be told, nobody close to me has met me with opposition. Everybody close to me has been very supportive. It’s been the music scene, a subsect of the music scene that has been very unwelcoming.

He was also direct about the cost. He told USA Today, “This has had an effect on the band, and on a portion of our fan base.” He still has no regrets: “If that’s the price, then it’s worth every penny because I have never felt freedom like I felt on this last tour.”

He told The Break Down with Nath & Johnny, on August 27, 2026, that he disconnected from the internet during the early-2026 Bad Omens tour as negative comments piled up. He also called the supportive signs fans brought to shows “astounding.” On the Lipps podcast, he said the music itself led him there: “the music and the trajectory of my life is what led me to coming out.”

Where Is Caleb Shomo Now?

Shomo is on the road with the album. Beartooth played 15 European and UK dates from September 17 to October 6, 2026, with Silverstein and Kingdom of Giants. That run included a show at SaSaZu in Prague on September 24. The U.S. headlining tour, with Don Broco, Magnolia Park and Windwaker, opened on November 11 in Boston. It is scheduled to end on December 19 in Wheatland, California. The tour cycle is set to reach Australia in January 2027.

He sounds settled. He told Loudwire Nights, “I just feel very at peace,” and added, “We have so much touring coming up. I’ve been really sinking my teeth into rehearsal and practice and working on my voice and show — all good things, all very good things.”

As of November 24, 2026, Shomo is in the middle of the U.S. leg of the Pure Ecstasy tour, which runs to December 19.

Sources