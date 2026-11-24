Was Anika Nilles a Rush fan before she joined the band? No. The drummer who took Neil Peart’s seat for the Fifty Something reunion tour says she wasn’t a fan and that Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson knew she didn’t know the songs. Here is what she knew, how she learned the catalog and where she stands now.

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Was Anika Nilles a Rush Fan Before Joining?

She says plainly that she was not. In a Telegraph interview reported in November 2026, she answered the question directly:

“I wouldn’t consider myself a Rush fan before I joined the group.”

She added that Lee and Lifeson knew she didn’t know the songs. The one piece of Rush she did know, she has said, was “Tom Sawyer”, from Peart’s playing.

Geddy Lee had said much the same a year earlier. In an October 2025 CBC News interview, he described the first rehearsals:

“When she first came over here, we started playing some of the songs, trying to translate Rush music to someone who didn’t really grow up as a Rush fan – she was not a Rush fan.”

Lee added that she knew Peart’s playing but felt “a bit overwhelmed” while learning the songs. From the start, he and Lifeson knew they were teaching the catalog to a drummer who had not grown up with it.

The route to the audition was unusual. Lee was tipped off by his bass tech John “Skully” McIntosh, who had toured with Jeff Beck. Lee has said the band brought her to Canada “very secretly,” and he began working with her around late 2024. He and Lifeson “just picked a few classic Rush songs” for her to learn first.

How Anika Nilles Learned Rush’s Catalog as Neil Peart’s Replacement

She learned around 40 Rush songs over a long year of rehearsals. In a Classic Rock interview, Nilles said the first priority was capturing the right feel, which meant immersing herself in Peart’s way of thinking and playing. She also described his ride cymbal and snare sounds as distinctive, and said adapting to his way of playing is a challenge.

One thing she noticed is how Peart handled repeated sections:

“Neil rarely repeated himself. He kept bringing something new into the song.”

She also had to change her own habits. After the first four Los Angeles shows, she told Rolling Stone that she put aside parts of her usual technique. “Tom Sawyer” needed the biggest change:

“I have to play more out of muscle power and less of technique to make that sit right.”

Her attitude was simple. “I think I have no ego, so I play what is required,” she said. The gear helped too. She has said she favors Peart’s early 1970s drum sound, and her kit was custom-built with the setlist in mind. Peart’s former drum tech Lorne “Gump” Wheaton helped build it.

She discussed the “Tom Sawyer” fill at her first show with Rush in a Modern Drummer interview filmed in July 2026. The three days it took her to learn “Xanadu” are covered in the “Reinventing Rush” video with Lee, Lifeson and Nilles.

Did Anika Nilles Play Rush’s Parts Note for Note?

Nothing shows her copying Peart note for note. She studied his feel closely and adjusted her approach, but her own style still slips into a few spots.

The early rehearsals were not a smooth ride. Lifeson told Classic Rock:

“We rehearsed for four days, and on the fourth day Ged and I sat down and we weren’t sure. It wasn’t quite working with the three of us.”

Lee later gave the context in a New York Times interview. He said there was “a sliver of doubt,” and it was about the tiny nuances of Peart’s style, not about her overall ability. Then came the change. According to Lifeson, Nilles took the band’s comments about Neil’s feel on board and nailed the songs on the fifth day of rehearsals. Lee called that the real turning point: she processed what the band told her and applied it.

That is the core of the musicianship story. She did not arrive as a Rush devotee with the parts in her fingers. She was told what the music needed, and she adapted.

How Geddy Lee and Rush Fans Reacted

Nilles was announced as Peart’s successor in October 2025 at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. In a statement, Lee said the band could not be more excited to introduce her to “our loyal and dedicated Rush fan base.” Nilles later said on Instagram that “the past few days have been quite overwhelming” and thanked fans for their “open-minded” reaction.

The reception was mostly warm. A vocal minority of online critics attacked Rush for hiring a woman, while most fan responses to Nilles were positive. Lee had a blunt answer for the critics:

“I ignore them. They’re moronic assertions. We chose Anika because she’s brilliant.”

Asked whether Rush had a “woke agenda,” he said, “Definitely not. I wasn’t aware that we had any kind of agenda.”

Fellow drummer Mike Portnoy also weighed in. After the tour opened at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on June 7, 2026, he posted on Instagram: “Anika absolutely KILLED IT in the best way imaginable.” He also said that for Nilles, “she’s gonna have a lot of people making inevitable comparisons” to Peart. Later he met her at a Philadelphia show and posted a photo with her.

Where Anika Nilles Stands in Rush Now

Is she a member of Rush? She is the touring drummer in the current lineup, alongside Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and keyboardist Loren Gold.

Why did they choose her? Lee has said she was the first name he suggested when he and Lifeson began talking seriously about a reunion, and Lifeson approved. He has also said that choosing a drummer from a jazz and fusion background, rather than a traditional rock lineage, was intentional. He said the drummer in that seat “would always be compared to the man.”

As of November 2026, the Fifty Something tour is scheduled to wrap its 2026 run on December 17 in Vancouver, with more touring planned for 2027. Rush have also announced a five-show Sphere residency in Las Vegas, “Elevate From the Norm,” on May 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30, 2027, with Nilles on drums.

Sources