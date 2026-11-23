Bruce Dickinson has explained how his solo project PsychoGod gives him complete creative freedom, in contrast to Iron Maiden’s group songwriting process, speaking on Blabbermouth.

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The Iron Maiden frontman discussed the differences between working alone and in a band. He spoke about how the two approaches serve different purposes in his career and reflected on what makes each one valuable to him.

“I can do exactly what I want,” Dickinson said. “I don’t have to worry about Steve Harris.”

He went on to describe Iron Maiden’s collaborative process. “We started out with 88 songwriting ideas,” he explained. “Everybody in the band writes. Everybody.”

Dickinson stressed his preference for including all voices in the band’s work. “I like to give everybody a chance to have their personality and everything else, ’cause that’s what great bands are like,” he said.

He also expressed his discomfort with the opposite approach. “I’m not comfortable when people go away and say, ‘Oh, I’ve got something. I’ve got all of it. It’s just me. Nobody can fuck with this,'” he continued.

The remarks came as Dickinson discussed his solo albums and their place in his music career alongside his work with Iron Maiden. His comments show how the two contexts allow him to explore different sides of his creativity.

Iron Maiden’s songwriting expanded to include multiple voices when Dickinson and Adrian Smith returned as writers for the 2000 reunion album Brave New World. Before that, Steve Harris had long dominated the band’s songwriting, with his solo credit meaning he wrote nearly everything apart from the guitar solos. The shift toward shared credits became common, and Dickinson has spoken about the importance of collaboration within the band.

Dickinson has often described his solo work as less restricted than his work with Maiden. He does not have to worry about writing something that fits within Iron Maiden’s specific style. The two worlds have overlapped at times—in 2015, Dickinson explained that one of his solo demos was heard by Harris and eventually ended up on a Maiden album.

The PsychoGod album was written from scratch over about a year. The band recorded it live in early 2026 at Dave Grohl’s Studio 606 in California, working 21 days with no samples. PsychoGod is due to be released on March 12, 2027, via BMG.