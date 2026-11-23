Nicko McBrain has described a physical confrontation with Keith Moon over critical comments the Iron Maiden drummer made about Roger Daltrey, speaking on Louder.

Your taste in news shouldn't be up to an algorithm — choose it yourself on Google! Choose Now

McBrain explained what happened after he had criticized the The Who singer. Moon, the band’s drummer at the time, took offense to the remarks and acted on them directly.

“He said: ‘You don’t talk about our Rog like that’, and slung me through the door,” McBrain said of the incident.

After that encounter, Daltrey himself confronted McBrain. The singer made his position clear with a direct warning.

“And he looked at me, almost got in my face, and he said: ‘If I’ve got a problem with you, Nick, you’d be down those stairs flat on your back.'” McBrain recounted.

Despite the tense start, the two men’s relationship changed course after Daltrey’s warning. McBrain said the confrontation marked a turning point between them.

“And from that day on, Roger and I have been really good mates,” he added.

The comments were shared during a conversation with Louder about an encounter between McBrain and members of The Who.

The incident took place around 1976, when The Who were at the top of their game. McBrain has never revealed exactly what he called Daltrey, only that he said something he shouldn’t have and Moon was standing right next to him. Some accounts link the confrontation to May 1976, shortly after The Who performed at The Valley, Charlton Athletic’s ground in London.

McBrain has long admired Moon as a drummer. In 2020 he told Gibson Sylvestre that seeing Moon play live in the 1960s defined his style and made him think, “That’s me!” He has described Moon as someone with several personalities who was widely misunderstood, calling him “a diamond bloke.”

The story appears in McBrain’s memoir, Hello Boys And Girls!, which came out in November 2026. He has been promoting the book with a round of interviews following its release.