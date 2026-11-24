Winston McCall says Parkway Drive landed their helicopter drop onto the Sydney Opera House through an orchestral concert-film project at the venue, and through about nine months of persistence after the Opera House first said no. He says the stunt had a reputation for being refused before, cites Tom Cruise as the example, and says that is what hooked him. With Parkway Drive: Home opening in UK cinemas on November 26, 2026, here is how it came together.

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How Parkway Drive Pulled Off the Sydney Opera House Helicopter Stunt

McCall says the idea came from Hype Republic, the team behind the band’s 2020 documentary Viva the Underdogs, who pitched it to the band about three years earlier. The way he tells it, the Opera House offer came first. “They came to us with a solid proposal of playing at the Sydney Opera House and you can’t say no to that,” he said. Once the band chose a symphony show, he was told what the film’s opening would be: “The opening shot is going to be you hanging out of a helicopter, dropping onto the Opera House.”

The hook was a rumour. McCall said the stunt had a reputation for being refused, and that this is what won him over:

“People keep saying that stunt has been denied previously. That’s the way they hooked me into doing that – ‘they said no to Tom Cruise!'”

He told Kerrang! the same story in other words: “Then they told me how the authorities said no to Tom Cruise, and I was like, ‘Well, I have to do it then, don’t I?!'” He also joked to news.com.au, “This is literally the stunt that they said no to Tom Cruise for but somehow Parkway Drive ended up doing it.”

Getting a yes was slow. McCall told news.com.au the Opera House “said no to us for about nine months, telling us all the things we would have to do to do it, and we persisted to the point they said yes, you can do it and then no-one else will ever be able to do it again.” He has also said the stunt needed applications to Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority, with approval arriving about a week before the day.

The descent happened on October 23, 2025. McCall rappelled from a Parkway-branded helicopter onto a 60cm square platform on top of the Opera House at dawn. “They shut down the entire harbour for us, which is insane in itself,” McCall said.

The Orchestral Concert Film Behind the Opera House Shoot

The helicopter was the headline, but the concert was the point. On June 9, 2025, Parkway Drive played a one-night, black-tie show in the Opera House Concert Hall with a 70-piece symphony orchestra, in front of 2,000 fans. The band funded it themselves and had one full dress rehearsal before the night. McCall told Rolling Stone AU/NZ that recording the show as a film and live album was a key factor in booking the venue.

He was candid about what it was like working with an orchestra: “We don’t write music and we don’t understand music in that way, so what the hell are you going to tell an orchestra [when] we want to create something?” Long-time collaborator Joel Farland acted as musical director, with McCall conceptualising and Farland scoring. When the first scratch concept came back from the arrangers, McCall said, “we were literally knocked on our ass.”

Loudness was part of the story too. “It was literally the loudest show that the Opera House has ever had before… you’re confined to seats,” McCall told Rolling Stone AU/NZ shortly after the concert.

The result is Parkway Drive: Home, a 90-minute film co-directed by Allan Hardy and Macario De Souza. It mixes the orchestral performance with fan testimony and stories from band members’ families. McCall says it is not a standard band portrait: “HOME isn’t a film about us. It’s a film about our fans and about the music.” The helicopter sequence was shot separately from the concert, in October 2025, and was also used to publicise the film and live album.

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Did the Sydney Opera House Really Turn Down Tom Cruise?

The Cruise line is McCall’s claim, and it is the most quoted part of the story. Louder describes permission as “apparently denied”, a hedged phrasing, and McCall is the one putting the claim on the record. It is a good story, but it rests on his account.

What can be said is how tightly the venue controls this kind of thing. The Opera House’s 2023 event guide says no professional filming or recording is allowed on site without formal permission. For aerial or stunt performers it sets extra conditions, including a detailed risk assessment and engineering calculations for loads on structures.

The Opera House has also said yes to a helicopter request before. Director Will Gluck said the Anyone But You production was allowed to land a helicopter there, something he had not expected to be permitted.

From Darker Still to the Harbour: The Road to the Opera House

Darker Still, Parkway Drive’s seventh album, came out on September 9, 2022, via Epitaph Records. It followed a hard stretch: COVID halted touring, the record was made during lockdown, and the band was broken by built-up anger. Guitarist Jeff Ling, who produced and engineered it from his home studio, described the process as a major mental toll.

The album was also a creative leap. “We have done things and aimed to achieve things with our music on this record that we literally saw as unachievable when we first started the band,” McCall told Music Feeds. He described the record’s theme to Kerrang! as “a person reaching a point in their life where they’re confronted with an event that tears down and destroys everything about them in terms of their perception of self”. One single from that era was The Greatest Fear, released on July 6, 2022, when the album was announced.

Less than three years later came the black-tie orchestral show at the Opera House, and the helicopter drop that followed it.

Where Parkway Drive Stand Now

As of November 23, 2026, Home is rolling out worldwide. It premiered at Sydney’s State Theatre on November 10 and opened in Australian cinemas on November 12. The North American release followed on November 18, and a London screening at Curzon Mayfair, with a Q&A from McCall, took place on November 19. The UK cinema release comes on November 26.

The soundtrack, a 20-track live album called Home – Live at the Sydney Opera House, arrives on December 4 via Epitaph. A live video of Prey from the show came out first.

The band also toured Australia in August 2026 on the Killing Horizons run, playing their debut album Killing With A Smile (2005) and Horizons (2007) in full. That ran from Perth on August 1 to Brisbane on August 16, with Sydney’s Enmore Theatre dates on August 12 and 13. McCall has said the band is focused on new music, and a studio photo of him tracking vocals in Los Angeles appeared in 2026. No release date for a follow-up to Darker Still has been confirmed.

Sources