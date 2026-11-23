Matt Sorum has attributed his ability to move forward without resentment over his absence from the Guns N’ Roses reunion to 18 years of sobriety, speaking on Blabbermouth.

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The drummer explained how he has come to terms with not being part of the band’s recent reunion activities. He also discussed how staying sober has shaped his perspective on life and helped him develop gratitude.

“The music part is the easy part,” Sorum said. “The business part is the hard part. Navigating the business, the things that trickle through — the agents, the managers, the business, the publishing, the songs, all that stuff is what causes problems in bands. And bands break up over typically money or ego.”

Sorum went on to describe how his relationship with gratitude changed over time. “I didn’t know the word ‘grateful’ until I got older, and especially sober,” he said.

He added, “I haven’t had a drink in 18 years. No drugs.”

Sorum made these comments while discussing his perspective on the band’s reunion and his life away from it. His focus on sobriety and gratitude has become central to how he views his career and personal journey.

Sorum’s journey with the reunion began decades before his sobriety became central to his outlook. The drummer was fired from Guns N’ Roses in 1997, and he said the split was never properly addressed. When Slash and Duff McKagan rejoined Axl Rose for the 2016 reunion tour, Frank Ferrer was the drummer in the band.

Sorum’s public statements about the reunion shifted over the years. In 2021 he told Rolling Stone that he had come to terms with the band doing their own thing while he pursued his own path, though he acknowledged he was not entirely satisfied with how the situation unfolded. By May 2024, speaking on the Legends Podcast, he said he was much more at peace with it than he had been at the start, comparing the experience to not being invited to a party. He explained that the band could have asked him to play a guest spot, but there was no money offered for it, and playing two songs did not make sense to him.

Money has been a recurring theme in Sorum’s explanations of band conflicts. In 2021 he discussed Velvet Revolver’s writing sessions, noting that the band members had accumulated wealth, bought houses, and drifted apart as a result. He later reflected that Velvet Revolver could have reached the heights of Guns N’ Roses, but the biggest disappointment was that some members fell back into old habits.

The pattern Sorum has identified connects directly to his current perspective: the business side of music, as he described it in his recent comments, is what breaks bands apart through money and ego. His focus on gratitude and 18 years without alcohol or drugs has allowed him to view his absence from the reunion not as a personal slight but as part of the larger dynamics that shape rock bands.